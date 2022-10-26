KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky Saturday night. Hyatt broke the school record for touchdowns in a season with 14 en route to setting up the Volunteers for their showdown with No. 1 Georgia next Saturday. The Wildcats struggled in their border rivalry battle. Will Levis, projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, had limited success while being intercepted three times and sacked four times.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO