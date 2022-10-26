Read full article on original website
Mountain lion in Illinois: Springfield cougar sedated, taken to Indiana refuge, DNR says
A mountain lion that was spotted in Springfield has been sedated and taken to an Indiana sanctuary, DNR officials said.
Illinois DNR gives mountain lion new Indiana home
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
WAND TV
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
wmay.com
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
newschannel20.com
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
WAND TV
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
wmay.com
Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded
Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
WAND TV
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
Post Register
Fast-food employee arrested for throwing drink at drive-thru customer, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Authorities in Illinois have identified a fast-food employee accused of throwing a drink at a customer. Police said Tyeisha Pack, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery. The Springfield Police Department said Pack allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a customer in a...
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
