Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."

1 DAY AGO