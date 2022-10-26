Read full article on original website
How Long To Bake Single Crust Pie Shell?
I'm not sure how long I should par bake a bottom crust for a coconut cream pie. I cooked the weighted crust just until the edges began to brown slightly. I stopped there, not knowing whether to continue. I plan to top the pie with a high meringue. This will...
I did not see the blue cheese slice on top mentioned in the recipe. Am I missing something?
Sometimes the site operators take artistic liberties when presenting a recipe. It looks like the photographer and food stylist were at it again during this photoshoot. Only the second of the four photographs is close to what is described by the recipe author. As you note, the first one has some sort of veined cheese on top of the persimmon. The third and fourth photos look like botched uploads.
Cacio e Pepe Flatbread
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s salty, cheesy, doughy and begging to be served with wine. “It’s not often that I’m at a loss...
Spaghetti and meatballs, an Italian classic "that's amore"
Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
More great holiday recipe ideas!
You'd think I miss "The Open Line" or something! I got the chance to talk to Olivia Nichols of NestFresh Eggs (@NestFreshEggs), and she gave me two MORE recipes I can share with you!. NestFresh’s Toffee and Almond Gingerbread Loaf. Ingredients:. •2 cups all-purpose flour. •1 1/2 tsp ground...
A Tale of Two Puddings -- 'It Was the Best of Times, It Was the Best of Desserts'
As fall slip-slides away, our culinary attention turns to winter and the upcoming holidays. While we regretfully say farewell to summer foods (until next year), heartier dishes now take center stage ...
