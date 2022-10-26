Walker and Gara call on Pierce to drop out of governor’s race, Dunleavy says he’s ‘waiting for more facts’

Read full article on original website
Watch: Debate for the State with Alaska’s U.S. Senate candidates
Candidates for Alaska U.S. Senate faced off at Thursday night’s Debate for the State. In attendance: incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, both Republicans, and Democrat Pat Chesbro. Debate for the State 2022 is a collaboration between Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO. Lori...
Tune in tonight to our Debate for the State with U.S. Senate candidates
WATCH NOW on YouTube Live or Facebook Live. Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022. The U.S. Senate debate is the third and final debate in our series. It starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. (Missed the...
Watch our 2022 Debate for the State series
Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022. The three debates were held in October, featuring candidates for Alaska governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate. Lori Townsend, news director for Alaska Public Media, and Mike Ross, managing editor for Alaska’s...
Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska
At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready for work to slow down. With two weeks to go until Election Day, this is peak season for campaign mailers, and as a unionized print shop, Color Art is particularly popular among Democratic candidates. “We’re moving. We’re working double shifts,...
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
Alaska campaign regulator delays decision on complaint against pro-Dunleavy group
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will not rule before the Nov. 8 general election on a complaint against a multimillion-dollar group backing the re-election of Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The decision, released late Wednesday, is a reversal of a prior commission action that allowed the commission to consider the complaint before...
Hometown Alaska: Answering your questions about this year’s election
With Election Day coming up fast on November 8 and early voting already underway, we want to answer any of your last minute questions about this year’s election. Gail Fenumiai, the state’s head of the Division of Elections will be able to answer any of your questions about ranked choice voting, ballot security, when and where to vote, and more. Jeannette Lee, a researcher with the nonpartisan think tank Sightline Institute, can field questions about voter strategy and things to consider when voting.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates for Alaska’s U.S. House seat discuss partisan politics. Also, how...
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Homer author Tom Kizzia named 2022 Historian of the Year
A Homer local has been named 2022 Historian of the Year by the Alaska Historical Society. Tom Kizzia is a journalist and author who came to the Kenai Peninsula nearly five decades ago. He spent three years with the Homer News in the late 1970s before moving to the Anchorage Daily News, where he worked for 25 years.
Amid sluggish recovery, economist predicts more Alaska jobs in weed and mining
Alaska is slowly regaining the thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic, but it may take a few more years for the state to return to 2019 levels of employment. An October report from the state labor department said Alaska ranked 47th in the U.S. for job recovery from 2019 through the first half of 2022.
Alaska volunteers want to know: What happened to the ‘Lost Alaskans’ sent to this Portland mental hospital?
Before Alaska became a state, there were no formal services for treating people suffering from behavioral disorders or developmental disabilities, and mental illness was treated like a crime. If an Alaskan was convicted of being “really and truly insane,” as it was known at the time, they were sent to...
