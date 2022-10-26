ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Walker and Gara call on Pierce to drop out of governor’s race, Dunleavy says he’s ‘waiting for more facts’

By Kavitha George, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Watch: Debate for the State with Alaska’s U.S. Senate candidates

Candidates for Alaska U.S. Senate faced off at Thursday night’s Debate for the State. In attendance: incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, both Republicans, and Democrat Pat Chesbro. Debate for the State 2022 is a collaboration between Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO. Lori...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Watch our 2022 Debate for the State series

Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022. The three debates were held in October, featuring candidates for Alaska governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate. Lori Townsend, news director for Alaska Public Media, and Mike Ross, managing editor for Alaska’s...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Hometown Alaska: Answering your questions about this year’s election

With Election Day coming up fast on November 8 and early voting already underway, we want to answer any of your last minute questions about this year’s election. Gail Fenumiai, the state’s head of the Division of Elections will be able to answer any of your questions about ranked choice voting, ballot security, when and where to vote, and more. Jeannette Lee, a researcher with the nonpartisan think tank Sightline Institute, can field questions about voter strategy and things to consider when voting.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates for Alaska’s U.S. House seat discuss partisan politics. Also, how...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Homer author Tom Kizzia named 2022 Historian of the Year

A Homer local has been named 2022 Historian of the Year by the Alaska Historical Society. Tom Kizzia is a journalist and author who came to the Kenai Peninsula nearly five decades ago. He spent three years with the Homer News in the late 1970s before moving to the Anchorage Daily News, where he worked for 25 years.
HOMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy