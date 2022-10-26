Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-near 50, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s. A weak front is dropping south across the region today with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle or two, but most areas will remain dry. The front will stall in northern Oregon late this afternoon/evening the fall apart tonight. We will be in between systems on Saturday with dry weather and highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. A cold front will drop south out of the Gulf of Alaska Sunday. This will increase our winds and give us a chance for a few showers, mainly in the evening. On Monday a weak atmospheric river will take aim at the Pacific Northwest increasing our rain chances. Gusty winds at 20-30 mph still seem likely on Halloween as the pressure gradient tightens. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s-40s. A few leftover morning showers are possible Tuesday morning, mainly in Columbia Basin and to the east. Cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.

