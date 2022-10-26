Read full article on original website
Murray/Smiley town hall will be broadcast across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Washington State Association of Broadcasters (WSAB) is partnering with KIRO-TV in Seattle to distribute the U.S. Senate Town Hall on Sunday, October, 30, at 5 p.m. The Town Hall between incumbent Senator Patty Murray, and her challenger Tiffany Smiley, will be broadcast to a statewide TV and...
Pancakes with Politicians: Dan Newhouse
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region. The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022. Congressman Dan Newhouse is running for re-election as a Republican from Washington's 4th District. Newhouse is a lifelong resident of central Washington and a 3rd generation family farmer....
Whitman College VP appointed to Washington pardons board
(The Center Square) — Malawian immigrant and Whitman College vice president Kazi Joshua has been appointed to the Washington Clemency and Pardons Board. “I am grateful to the Governor's office and I feel humbled by the responsibility to serve on the board and the people of Washington State,” Joshua said in a statement. “It is my hope that I can serve with integrity, compassion and fairness, and that I play some small role in the work of community restoration.”
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga.—Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and...
Fact Checking Ads: Kim Schrier and Matt Larkin
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Political ads are always working to sway viewers to vote for one candidate in a race. Ads often run against opponents to show the viewer why they may not want to vote for an opponent and are required to list sources as a part of the ad to show where they got the information.
Oregon national guard Captain wins national award
Washington D.C.- Captain Taylor Frye of the Oregon Army National Guard, was awarded the General MacArthur Leadership Award on Oct. 26th in Washington D.C.. He was one of 28 members of the Army to receive the prestigious award. General Randy A. George gave a statement to all the recipients saying,...
Commerce: 3 T's key to small business success in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- A new Washington State Department of Commerce report finds that 3 T's: time, trust, and technology, are key to ensuring small businesses in Washington have the right mix of technical assistance and financial resources to thrive. "When small businesses are successful, they build prosperity for our entire state-they...
Jan. 6 rioter who dragged Mike Fanone into crowd sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who dragged former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone into the crowd on the steps of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison on Thursday. Albuquerque Head, a 43-year-old from Tennessee, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison, a...
Arkansas motorcyclist engulfed in 'fireball' after state police shock him with Taser
Arkansas motorcyclist engulfed in 'fireball' after state police shock him with Taser. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was hospitalized and is expected to recover. No officers involved will be investigated or placed on leave, state police said.
Weekend Forecast
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-near 50, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s. A weak front is dropping south across the region today with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle or two, but most areas will remain dry. The front will stall in northern Oregon late this afternoon/evening the fall apart tonight. We will be in between systems on Saturday with dry weather and highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. A cold front will drop south out of the Gulf of Alaska Sunday. This will increase our winds and give us a chance for a few showers, mainly in the evening. On Monday a weak atmospheric river will take aim at the Pacific Northwest increasing our rain chances. Gusty winds at 20-30 mph still seem likely on Halloween as the pressure gradient tightens. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s-40s. A few leftover morning showers are possible Tuesday morning, mainly in Columbia Basin and to the east. Cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Semi and car involved in head-on collision on Highway 240
HIGHWAY 240 - A head-on collision has been reported on Highway 240 near Hanford Route 10, according to Washington State Patrol. Troopers are reportedly on scene for a semi versus car collision. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate...
