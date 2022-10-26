ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Motherly

Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!

For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
Black Enterprise

Millionaire Jumps Off Stage Mid-Interview to Honor Wife Who Almost Died During Childbirth

A Black married millionaire has gone viral after a video captured the moment he decided to jump off stage during a live interview to show his dedication to his wife. Keenan Williams, known as Papichulo Dreaded on Instagram, became emotional while speaking on stage about his love for his wife. The couple came from poverty together before building a $20 million empire that has created over 50 millionaires, Hollywood Unlocked reports.
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Reveals ‘Hint’ About Son’s Name

Khloé Kardashian just dropped a little “hint” about her son’s name while visiting “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. The reality star and her ex, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their son via surrogate in August, but still haven’t revealed his name. Kelly asked Khloé, “Is it a...
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shows What an After-School Meal Looks Like for Her Daughters

The RHONJ mom shared the details of a go-to “hearty yet simple” dish she makes for her daughters when they finish their school day. As we know, there are few things Teresa Giudice loves more than spending time in the kitchen. Over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has shown off her Sunday dinner spreads, holiday meals, and go-to breakfast. Most recently, Teresa shared the details of a dish she makes for her daughters to enjoy when they come home from school.
Motherly

Ashley Graham’s Pottery Barn Kids nursery aesthetic is ‘functional’ and ‘calm’—and yours can be, too

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. If there's one room in any parent's home that absolutely needs to be as soothing as it is functional, it's the nursery. And being a mom of three little boys under three after welcoming twins earlier this year means Ashley Graham knew her nursery had to give off a calming vibe—which is why she partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to achieve just that.
SheKnows

Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy Does Tummy Time in a Special Place

Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy turns 6 months old on Saturday, and she’s already getting so strong! The little girl is building core strength and head control by practicing tummy time — in a super special place. The Bravo host shared three photos with his little girl on Instagram today, revealing this cute tradition. “Tummy Time on my chest 💕,” he wrote. In the pictures, the baby is wearing a red-and-black leopard print outfit and holding herself up on her dad’s chest. Her cute brown hair is all messy like she just woke up from a nap. Her unique position allows her...
Motherly

My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it

People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...
Motherly

Christina Aguilera’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful’ highlights how social media harms kids

When Christina Aguilera released her now-iconic song "Beautiful" in 2002, she was sending a message—one about letting your inner beauty shine through no matter what the haters have to say about it. But now, on the song's 20th birthday (can you even believe it?), Xtina just released an updated music video with an equally powerful message for the new world we live in.
Motherly

Infant massage is good for babies—and parents

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. You might not think about giving your baby a full-on infant massage, because it already feels like you’re constantly touching them—nuzzling their head, kissing their cheeks, patting their back, holding their tiny little hand. But the benefits of a more dedicated infant massage routine are numerous for babies, and, it turns out, for parents too.
Motherly

Motherly

