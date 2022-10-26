Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!
For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
Millionaire Jumps Off Stage Mid-Interview to Honor Wife Who Almost Died During Childbirth
A Black married millionaire has gone viral after a video captured the moment he decided to jump off stage during a live interview to show his dedication to his wife. Keenan Williams, known as Papichulo Dreaded on Instagram, became emotional while speaking on stage about his love for his wife. The couple came from poverty together before building a $20 million empire that has created over 50 millionaires, Hollywood Unlocked reports.
Allison Holker Admits She & Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Are Still In The 'Honeymoon Phase': 'We're Living Our Best Married Life'
After being together since 2010, Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss still can't get enough of each other, especially now that the latter is done working on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. "We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we...
Khloé Kardashian Takes Daughter True To Halloween Night Without Her New Baby Boy — See Photos!
Khloé Kardashian is getting into the spooky spirit! On Thursday, October 27, the reality star, 38, took her daughter, True, and her niece Dream to the Haunt O'Ween event in Los Angeles, Calif. The Good American co-founder uploaded some fun snaps to her Instagram Story, including one of her...
Khloe Kardashian Says She's Done Having Kids After Welcoming Son With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Chapter's Closed'
Khloe Kardashian is content with her family. The 38-year-old reality star appears on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in her first interview since her son's birth, to discuss life with her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her almost 3-month-old son, whose name she has not yet revealed. Khloe...
Khloé Kardashian Reveals ‘Hint’ About Son’s Name
Khloé Kardashian just dropped a little “hint” about her son’s name while visiting “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. The reality star and her ex, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their son via surrogate in August, but still haven’t revealed his name. Kelly asked Khloé, “Is it a...
Surprise! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first baby—and her gender reveal is so cute
"The Big Bang Theory" star, 36, is welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, from "Ozark." The first-time mama announced the happy news on Instagram. Cuoco posted a cute selfie of herself and Pelphrey. He's holding a slice of cake with pink frosting in the middle, clearly from their gender reveal cake.
Teresa Giudice Shows What an After-School Meal Looks Like for Her Daughters
The RHONJ mom shared the details of a go-to “hearty yet simple” dish she makes for her daughters when they finish their school day. As we know, there are few things Teresa Giudice loves more than spending time in the kitchen. Over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has shown off her Sunday dinner spreads, holiday meals, and go-to breakfast. Most recently, Teresa shared the details of a dish she makes for her daughters to enjoy when they come home from school.
'I Lost My Husband and Son Within 7 Months'
Susan Warner shares how she rebuilt her life, following the deaths of her husband and son.
Khloe Kardashian and I now have the same home fragrance set — I see why she loves it
If, like me, you've seen every episode on KUWTK, you'll know that the Kardashian (and Jenner) family have some serious interior style. Given the siblings' wealth, I can only dream of having, in the words of Kourtney Kardashian, "that effortless look, you know?" I might not be able to afford...
Hilary Swank on Expecting Twins at 48 — and Her Morning Sickness! (Exclusive)
Actress Hilary Swank has a lot going on… her hit TV show “Alaska Daily,” and she’s about to be a mom!. A few weeks ago, Swank announced she was expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Swank, who is “feeling better” in...
Amy Schumer gets real about missing her son when she’s working:’It’s brutal’
If there's one thing any mom knows for sure, it's that being away from your kids is never easy. Are there good moments? Of course! But those moments come at a price sometimes, and Amy Schumer knows the cost firsthand. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Schumer is getting real...
Ashley Graham’s Pottery Barn Kids nursery aesthetic is ‘functional’ and ‘calm’—and yours can be, too
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. If there's one room in any parent's home that absolutely needs to be as soothing as it is functional, it's the nursery. And being a mom of three little boys under three after welcoming twins earlier this year means Ashley Graham knew her nursery had to give off a calming vibe—which is why she partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to achieve just that.
Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy Does Tummy Time in a Special Place
Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy turns 6 months old on Saturday, and she’s already getting so strong! The little girl is building core strength and head control by practicing tummy time — in a super special place. The Bravo host shared three photos with his little girl on Instagram today, revealing this cute tradition. “Tummy Time on my chest 💕,” he wrote. In the pictures, the baby is wearing a red-and-black leopard print outfit and holding herself up on her dad’s chest. Her cute brown hair is all messy like she just woke up from a nap. Her unique position allows her...
Ciara Gushes Over A Touching Birthday Message From Her Husband Russell Wilson: ‘My Heart Is Full’
Russell Wilson professed his love and admiration for Ciara on her 37th birthday! On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the proud husband took to Instagram to honor his “Queen” with a heartfelt message that left fans swooning over their relationship. “God blessed the world on this day with you. I...
Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is helping moms process miscarriage
Taylor Swift's much-anticipated new album, Midnights, has everyone talking about almost every single song. But one song in particular is resonating with people who have experienced pregnancy loss and miscarriage—and giving them space to grieve on social media. The haunting melody and the lyrics to "Bigger Than The Whole...
My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it
People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...
Christina Aguilera’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful’ highlights how social media harms kids
When Christina Aguilera released her now-iconic song "Beautiful" in 2002, she was sending a message—one about letting your inner beauty shine through no matter what the haters have to say about it. But now, on the song's 20th birthday (can you even believe it?), Xtina just released an updated music video with an equally powerful message for the new world we live in.
Infant massage is good for babies—and parents
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. You might not think about giving your baby a full-on infant massage, because it already feels like you’re constantly touching them—nuzzling their head, kissing their cheeks, patting their back, holding their tiny little hand. But the benefits of a more dedicated infant massage routine are numerous for babies, and, it turns out, for parents too.
