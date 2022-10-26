ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, OK

Gun was earlier confiscated from St. Louis school shooter

By JIM SALTER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbxpd_0inhMbfA00

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Relatives of the gunman who killed a student and a teacher during a St. Louis school shooting had long been concerned about his mental health and worked with police to take a gun away from him — possibly the same gun used in the attack, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday.

Police and the FBI are working to determine what prompted 19-year-old Orlando Harris to force his way into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday and start shooting. Sack said the the carnage could have been far worse. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and an estimated 600 rounds of ammunition.

Fifteen-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka died in the shooting. Four students suffered gunshot or graze wounds, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle — apparently from jumping out of the three-story building. Sack said all are recovering, as is a police officer who suffered cuts from broken glass.

Police believe Harris, who was killed by responding officers, had intended targets. They have not said if any of the victims were among them.

Harris’ mother was “heartbroken” by the shooting, Sack said. She and other relatives had long dealt with Harris’ mental health issues and even had him committed at times, Sack said at a news conference. They also monitored his mail and often checked his room to make sure he didn’t have a weapon.

At one point — Sack didn’t recall when — they found one.

“They were aware that he had acquired a firearm,” Sack said. “They worked with our department to transfer that to an adult who could legally possess one.”

Sack said it may have been the gun used in the school shooting. Police were working to determine that, and to determine how Harris obtained the weapon.

Harris, in a note left behind, lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. His note called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.”

“Mental health is a difficult thing," Sack said. "It’s hard to tell when somebody is going to be violent and act out, or if they’re just struggling, they’re depressed, and they might self-harm.”

Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which also evacuated as the shooting unfolded. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.

The building was locked Monday morning and an unarmed security guard saw Harris trying to get in. Sack has declined to say how Harris forced his way inside.

Officers, some of whom were off-duty, arrived four minutes after the 911 call. Amid the chaos of kids, teachers and staff fleeing, officers asked some of them where the gunman was. Eight minutes after arriving, officers located Harris on the third floor, barricaded in a classroom. Police said in a news release that when Harris shot at officers, they shot back and broke through the door.

When Harris pointed his rifle at police, they fired several shots, killing him.

Alexzandria was found in a hallway and died at the scene. Kuczka was found in a classroom and died at a hospital.

It was the 40th school shooting this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week — the most in any year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. The St. Louis shooting was the first to involve multiple deaths since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, according to Education Week data.

As is common after school shootings, threats to other schools in the region have ticked up since Monday, said Jay Greenberg, special agent in charge of the St. Louis FBI office. Greenberg said many schools throughout the region have responded by bringing in police officers for the time being.

“It is increasing the trauma that all of our parents and students are experiencing," Greenberg said.

Amid the grief, there were glimpses of hope.

Fifteen-year-old Brian Collins is now home from the hospital, his life spared when a bullet to his jaw narrowly missed an artery.

Stephanie Malia Krauss, Brian's godmother and aunt, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he was in health class when the gunman broke into the room, killing Kuczka. Though wounded, Brian escaped by jumping from the second-story window.

The bullet remains in his jaw. Krauss said Brian also faces other uncertainty.

Brian transferred to Central earlier this fall because of his love of art — he specializes in pencil charcoal drawings with fine details, Krauss said. He was shot in both hands and is wearing splints from the fingers to the elbows.

“There’s no way of knowing the extent of the injuries until follow-up appointments and the swelling goes down," Krauss said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man's scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he's not returned soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Crime doesn’t seem a priority issue in Oklahoma for 2022

Body Oct. 27—Oklahoma’s crime rate became a recent political story during a debate last week between Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister, who is running as a Democrat. Hofmeister made the claim that Oklahoma’s crime statistics are higher than New York and California under Stitt’s watch. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona's Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOCO

Oklahoma weather poses threat to monarch migration

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma weather poses a threat to the monarch migration. This is the first year monarchs are on the endangered species list. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has a look at this year’s drought and its impact on the monarch migration. Watch the video player above for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In 2023, Californians won’t be cited for jaywalking

SACRAMENTO — Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that decriminalizes nearly all jaywalking in the state. The Freedom to Walk Act limits when an officer can cite a pedestrian for jaywalking. Under the new law, Californians can legally jaywalk without being ticketed, including outside...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy