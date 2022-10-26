Read full article on original website
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies - Baker Hughes
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and soaring profits. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output,...
Gold market sees muddle sentiment, but price needs to hold above $1,620 next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that bullish analysts and retail investors have a slight advantage; however,...
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
Mexico's Pemex reports narrower quarterly loss, growing fuel sales
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Friday reported its third quarter net loss narrowed to $2.58 billion (52.0 billion pesos), but said it had suffered from increased sales costs as well as currency exchange losses as the peso weakened against the dollar. The results...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
Asia Gold Indian market gets festive spark, China premiums stay high
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The festival of Diwali sparked fresh demand for physical gold in India this week, while consumers in top hub China were still subject to elevated premiums as supply remained low. "Retail demand gained momentum this week because of Diwali. Prices were also attractive," said Ashok Jain,...
Gold price weaker on USDX rebound; U.S. 3Q GDP data upbeat
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, pressured by a solid rebound in the U.S. dollar index and some upbeat U.S. economic data. December gold was last down $4.90 at $1,664.30 and December silver was down $0.031 at $19.455. The U.S. data point of...
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
World Bank sees gold prices falling another 4% in 2023
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The international financial institution said in its updated forecasts, published Thursday, that it looks for gold prices to...
Germany keeps 'head above water' with surprise Q3 growth
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany staved off the threat of recession in the third quarter with unexpected growth, data showed on Friday, but indicators pointed to even higher inflation driven by the painful shift away from Russian energy in Europe's biggest economy. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared...
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks up but remains down on the day
(Kitco News)The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The preliminary estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.6% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
UK should explore extending oil and gas windfall tax - COP26 president Sharma
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The British president of the COP26 climate summit Alok Sharma said on Friday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government should explore extending a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in a fiscal statement next month. "These are excessive profits, and they have to be...
Russian central bank holds key rate at 7.5%, noting high inflation expectations
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months-long rate-cutting cycle as it noted a pickup in inflation expectations and warned of long-term pro-inflationary effects from Russia's partial mobilisation. In the immediate aftermath of Moscow sending its armed forces...
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
Egypt's pound slides as IMF deal triggers new exchange rate regime
CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's pound slid about 14.5% to a record low against the dollar on Thursday as authorities announced a $3 billion International Monetary Fund deal with a commitment to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime". The central bank also raised interest rates by 200 basis points...
Satellite pictures shine light on the nations that inflate their GDP
A tweet from the author Nassim Nicholas Taleb caught my eye last week. Amid the merry-go-round of prime ministers, he told us all to “stop complaining about the turnover in Britain”. It caught my eye partly because I’d done some complaining myself in last week’s column. His argument was that it’s good that such fast turnover can happen and definitely preferable to “other nations that have NO turnover”, ie Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
