Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
kitco.com
Can the blockchain support gold, real estate, and other real assets? - Deven Soni
Deven Soni, CEO of the Matador Network, talks about stocks, the gold market, crypto, and how blockchain is making it possible to securitize real assets. He spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...
kitco.com
Is the Fed any closer to pivoting
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. We have seen this pattern play out through most of the summer as investors have been caught chasing...
kitco.com
World Bank sees gold prices falling another 4% in 2023
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The international financial institution said in its updated forecasts, published Thursday, that it looks for gold prices to...
kitco.com
Core inflation remains persistent which pressures Fed to continue large rate hikes
This morning the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) released the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. The report revealed what Americans already know, that the cost of goods and services remains exceedingly. According to the BEA, “The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food...
kitco.com
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 27 daily chart alert - Bulls have the technical edge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday, on a corrective pullback after...
Rooks: Inflation not the problem we think it is
Since pundits seem to have collectively decided the election is about one word – “inflation” – it’s time to take a closer look. Democrats are charged with not having a plan to “fight inflation,” and it’s true; they do not. Republicans, who expect to win because of “inflation,” do not have a plan, either...
kitco.com
Cryptos consolidate as investors focus on what comes next from the Fed
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Stocks traded mixed on the day, as corporate earnings continued to roll out, while a better-than-expected GDP report...
kitco.com
Euro slides after ECB raises rates by 75 basis points, bank stocks rise
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro dropped and European government bond yields slid after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. Bank stocks were also in focus, rising after the central bank changed the terms of one of its pandemic-era programme...
kitco.com
Gold price weaker on USDX rebound; U.S. 3Q GDP data upbeat
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, pressured by a solid rebound in the U.S. dollar index and some upbeat U.S. economic data. December gold was last down $4.90 at $1,664.30 and December silver was down $0.031 at $19.455. The U.S. data point of...
kitco.com
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
kitco.com
Sentiment speaks: are we ready to rally to 3900+SPX?
First published on Seeking Alpha on Sunday October 23:. I know that many of you trade "correlations." So, for those that do not already know my perspective on it, allow me to repost something I wrote some time ago:. "What a correlation represents is when two markets are trading in...
kitco.com
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
kitco.com
The next recession: something evil this way comes
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Following better than expected GDP growth in Q3, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christain discusses the potential for a recession coming up in the near term. Although no one can predict the exact start date, Jeff lays out why CPM Group expects one, and some of the strategies investors can use to prepare.
kitco.com
Interest in cryptos remains high, but regulations are needed to usher in mass adoption
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent conversation between Kitco Crypto and Damian Scavo – CEO and founder of the stock, EFT,...
kitco.com
Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand; shares rise
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices. Shares of the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer rose nearly 10%. Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar...
kitco.com
58% of institutions now hold crypto, up 6% from 2021 - Fidelity
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The severe downturn of 2022 that wiped more than $2 trillion in value from the total cryptocurrency market...
kitco.com
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the brink of bankruptcy
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company indicated that it will not be able to make payments owed to creditors in late October...
kitco.com
Fed's soothsayers see signs of an inflation downshift
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Is the U.S. economy stuck with such high inflation that it will take a recession to fix it. Or are prices about to crater and leave the Federal Reserve with a load of financial stress, slowed growth, and higher-than-needed interest rates to answer for?. From...
Comments / 0