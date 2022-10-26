Read full article on original website
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
Is the Fed ready to slow down? Gold price is watching what Powell has to say
(Kitco News) Next week is all about monetary policy as gold wraps up Friday under heavy selling pressure. With the fourth 75-basis-point rate hike already priced in for Wednesday, the main question is whether the Federal Reserve will be slowing down after the November meeting. A few data points already...
Commodity stocks, Natwest drag FTSE 100 lower
Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday as widening COVID-19 curbs in China dragged down commodity-linked stocks, while British bank Natwest slumped after reporting a flat third-quarter profit. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.4% lower, with precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) falling 3.3% as gold and silver...
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
Euro slides after ECB raises rates by 75 basis points, bank stocks rise
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro dropped and European government bond yields slid after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. Bank stocks were also in focus, rising after the central bank changed the terms of one of its pandemic-era programme...
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks up but remains down on the day
(Kitco News)The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The preliminary estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.6% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
Gold price weaker on USDX rebound; U.S. 3Q GDP data upbeat
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, pressured by a solid rebound in the U.S. dollar index and some upbeat U.S. economic data. December gold was last down $4.90 at $1,664.30 and December silver was down $0.031 at $19.455. The U.S. data point of...
US Dollar remains the price driver
Regular readers will be very well familiar with the below weekly DXY chart we have been presenting for months, paying particular attention to the negative divergence between price and momentum in anticipation of a resolution; that resolution may finally be upon us. The below chart below shows the DXY on...
Bitcoin Oct. 27 daily chart alert - Bulls have the technical edge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday, on a corrective pullback after...
Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) on Thursday cut its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year as a slump in PC demand looks set to worsen and recession fears muddy the outlook for the data center market. Surging inflation has prompted consumers to rethink buying...
Canada's growth slows in the summer as a smaller rate hike eyed
OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew slightly more than expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory through the summer, official data showed on Friday, a result that did not change expectations for another smaller rate hike. The economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August,...
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
Is the Fed any closer to pivoting
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. We have seen this pattern play out through most of the summer as investors have been caught chasing...
90% chance a ‘pretty big recession' strikes by 2023 as money supply shrinks at ‘unprecedented' rate - Steve Hanke
Third quarter real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.6%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. This was higher than the consensus estimate of 2.4%, and follows two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University,...
Gold prices holding $1,650 but unable to attract any bullish interest as pending home sales drop more than 10% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold around $1,650, seeing little change despite further weakness in the U.S. housing market as rising mortgage rates keep buyers at bay. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2%...
Bulls to get challenged
S&P 500 has been rejected at 3,900, but is showing premarket fine resilience in light of the META disappointment â and AAPL is reporting today. Sectoral market breadth is simply improving, value and cyclicals are keeping stocks afloat no matter the coming tech earnings (that covers AMZN too) with their possible gyrations offering buying opportunities.
A recession is coming, but gold feeds on fear
A recession is looming, but unless the Fed and people really fear it, gold won't shine. The famous House Stark's words are "Winter is coming". House Economists' words are "recession is coming". I know that people can get fed up with recession warnings at some point, as they did with...
Credit Suisse did not tap Swiss National Bank for liquidity during turbulence - CFO
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) did not tap the Swiss National Bank for extra liquidity when it was experiencing outflows during market turbulence early this month, its finance chief said on Thursday. Asked at a news conference if Switzerland's central bank had lent any assistance during that...
