ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

U-M alum Braylon Edwards stoops to new low by bashing MSU’s Xavier Henderson

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQTzm_0inhJakE00

The former Wolverine has always been loud, obnoxious and crass, but he took things to a new low this week...

‘Hate Week’ is alive and well in the state of Michigan, and while I appreciate a lot of the back and forth jawing that the UM-MSU rivalry produces, one former Wolverine took things too far on Tuesday.

Braylon Edwards, one of the top wide receivers in Michigan football history, has made a name for himself post-football mostly by being loud and obnoxious, and once again that’s the case.

On Tuesday, while co-hosting the Woodward Sports talk show, Edwards took time out of his day to take a shot at current Michigan State senior safety Xavier Henderson.

A year ago, after the Spartans came from 16 points down to beat the Wolverines in East Lansing, Henderson went on a mini rant to begin the post-game media availability.

“Yes sir. What they talking about now? What they talking about now? It sounded good. It sounded good, before the game," Henderson said. "Thanks Mike Hart. Coach D said it would never be over, still not over. Thanks (Chase) Winovich. Thanks (Taylor) Lewan. Thanks Braylon Edwards. I bet you know Chuck Brantley’s name now, don’t you? It sounded good, but I don’t know what they talking about now."

Brantley, of course, had the game-winning interception last season which capped MSU’s victory. Edwards had said earlier in the season that he couldn’t name one person on the Spartans’ defense.

After ignoring Henderson’s remark for a year, Edwards decided that five days before the next meeting between Michigan and Michigan State, in which the Wolverines are currently a 23-point favorite, was the time to respond to Henderson’s rant.

“Since Xavier Henderson wanted to open up his mouth and say, ‘I bet you know [Brantley’s] name now’ – he had four tackles. You had four tackles. Congratulations,” Edwards said.

“You still gave up 550 yards of total offense. You let Cade McNamara, who’s a guy that hadn’t passed for 180 yards, throw for 384 yards. You let our running backs go for a 150, again. You didn’t get any sacks, you didn’t get to the quarterback, you did exactly what I said you guys were going to do. You’re a bad defense that got bailed out by ‘K9’.

“You got the ‘W’, so I’m going to leave it there and say, ‘Congratulations’, but since that game, what’d you do the next week? Oh, you guys gave up 40 to Purdue. What’d you do two weeks after that? 56 to Ohio State.”

First off, it’s cringe-inducing that a 39-year-old man (Edwards) is taking a shot at a college athlete, even one who has been around the block for some time in the 23-year-old and fifth-year senior Henderson. We all know about the verbal barbs that have been thrown back and forth in this rivalry, particularly from the Wolverines side. Henderson was simply responding to those barbs in the heat of the moment, immediately following one of the biggest games of his career. You’d think a full-grown adult, and a former athlete, like Edwards would understand that.

Secondly, how lame is it that Edwards brings up Michigan State’s defensive performances about Purdue and Ohio State? If Michigan fans or alums can take joy in the Spartans losing other games or performing poorly after they beat the Wolverines, that’s an indictment on them.

Edwards, of course, tried to downplay his initial quote about not knowing anybody on Michigan State’s defense.

“Before [Michigan State won], earlier in the week, [Woodward Sports co-host] Ryan Ermanni and myself were talking about we couldn’t name anybody on Michigan State’s defense. Now, it was all sarcasm…at the end of the day, it was a joke. That’s what we do on this show,” Edwards said.

“What we said was your defense sucked, and here we are, 365 [days later] almost to the day, and you’re defense is actually even worse. So, I would pipe down and see what you guys got going on Saturday.”

Again, it’s pretty lame and eye-roll inducing to hear Edwards’ rant during the week of a game in which Michigan is heavily favored. It’s easy to talk smack in the position the Wolverines find themselves in, and several of their players have indeed been vocal about what they expect to occur on Saturday.

But this is a new low for Edwards, who has routinely been loud, obnoxious and crass during his post-football career. However, there can be no doubt that Henderson will be made aware of Edwards’ remark, and if the Spartans pull off another upset, we’re certain the Spartan senior’s response will be a memorable one.

Edwards' full comments regarding Saturday's game between Michigan and Michigan State can be viewed below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The only playoff certainty heading into 5-6A competition this weekend was that if the Guyer football team defeated McKinney on Thursday night, they would win a district championship. The Wildcats rose to the occasion. Guyer took a 21-7 lead into halftime against the Lions and never looked back, winning 42-21...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl

Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
988
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy