ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Bruce explains Failsafe to Aquaman in Batman #129 preview

By Samantha Puc
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9JNQ_0inhJ4mL00

In Batman #128, a gravely injured Bruce Wayne flees Gotham with Tim Drake-Robin and Clark Kent to save Superman's life... And he jumps out of their plane with instructions for Robin to take Clark to the Fortress of Solitude, then sinks into the ocean. Two weeks later, Bruce wakes up in Atlantis, and Arthur Curry informs him that Failsafe has claimed Gotham for his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N67se_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)

This is the setup for Batman #129, which hits shelves November 1. Written by Chip Zdarsky, drawn by Jorge Jimenez, colored by Tomeu Morey, and lettered by Clayton Cowles, Batman #129 shows how Failsafe rules over Gotham like a tyrant. And in a lettered preview from DC, he's still hunting Batman's allies.

After Batman created Zur-En-Arrh to take over if he ever lost his faculties or had his mind corrupted, Zur-En-Arrh then created Failsafe , which is designed to stop Batman if he ever kills someone. Although Bruce hasn't committed a murder, Failsafe came online because the Penguin framed him for murder and faked his own death , which was convincing enough to trigger the backup.

In the issues since, he's nearly destroyed every superhero in his path, which is how he was designed - but that makes things much harder for Batman, who has to defeat the AI if he wants to reclaim Gotham.

As seen in the pages below, Failsafe's Gotham is different from Batman's - and despite the Bat family's best attempts at resisting his rule, the robot is single-mindedly focused on wiping out Bruce's allies. In one panel, Failsafe enters what seems to be a secret location where Oracle has her fellow heroes stored in stasis tanks...

Check out the preview along with some unlettered first-look pages below, as well as covers by Jimenez, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Francesco Mattina, Simone Di Meo, Jock, and Ryan Benjamin.

Image 1 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkunk_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY8LQ_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUTOK_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABioP_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ss2j_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bNHr_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRjYY_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 8 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aK9eX_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 9 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnqqv_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 10 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdm5w_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 11 of 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hy4Vn_0inhJ4mL00

(Image credit: DC)

According to the solicitation text, Batman #129 may take Batman into space to get what he needs to defeat Failsafe. Meanwhile, the backup story drawn by Leonardo Romero will show the early days of Batman's relationship with Zur-En-Arrh.

Batman #129 will be available November 1.

This is a great time to check out all the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections from DC in 2022 (and 2023) .

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Black Superman reboot in active development

It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return

The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
ComicBook

Constantine Fan Art Shows Keanu Reeves Returning For Sequel

Warner Bros. has been having a pretty good week with the reveal that Henry Cavill will return as Superman and that James Gunn will be the Co-CEO's of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Fans have been wondering what the new bosses will do to the future slate of DC Studios as there are numerous projects in some form of development. One of those projects just so happens to be a sequel to 2005's Constantine movie that starred Keanu Reeves. Reeves is expected to return for the sequel, which will be helmed by the director of the first film, Francis Lawrence. Warner Bros. will likely keep developing the Constantine sequel, so it's probably going to be safe in Gunn and Safran's reign. Now, one artist has imagined what Reeves could look like in his triumphant return.
GQMagazine

Henry Cavill May Get Another Superman Movie After All

Superman is an all-powerful being with only two known weaknesses: kryptonite, and behind-the-scenes Hollywood dysfunction. But Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, who hasn’t been seen since 2017’s Justice League (the 2021 Snyder Cut notwithstanding), may have found a way to survive Hollywood's kryptonite. A piece in The Hollywood Reporter reports that higher-ups at the newly-reorganized Warner Bros. Discovery are interested in Cavill resuming his Superman duties in a film “that would essentially be Man of Steel 2.” And you can partly credit this resurrection to the persuasive star power of Dwayne Johnson, star of the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Teases Another Batfamily Member in Easter Egg

Gotham Knights has a number of DC Comics easter eggs, but one subtle easter egg actually shows off another member of the Batman family. The new Batman-focused game by Warner Bros. Montreal is out now, with players able to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin as the four heroes grapple with the death of Batman. The four heroes are based out of the Belfry, a living area/headquarters located in Old Wayne Tower. The Belfry is filled with numerous easter eggs to DC lore, including posters of Black Canary and even a Wonder Woman apron in the kitchen.
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
ComicBook

Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power

After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
ComicBook

James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale

Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
AdWeek

Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max

HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy