CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a shipping container blocks from the CTA Orange Line tracks on the Southwest Side.Smoke was billowing at 4:50 p.m. from the red mobile steel shipping container, or CONEX box, on a private truck lot just west of Pulaski Road at about 5300 South. The scene is a short distance northeast of Midway International Airport.Firefighters put up a ladder to get a vantage point for the fire. They will cut through a wall of the container to fight it.It was not clear what was burning inside the container.The truck yard is some distance from any buildings. There was no exposure to flames of any other buildings, and no injuries were reported.Orange Line service was reported to be normal at 4:50 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO