blockclubchicago.org
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
fox32chicago.com
CTA chief says Ghost Bus fixes are coming, won’t commit to meeting with City Council
CHICAGO - CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. shot down the idea of bringing conductors back to trains, saying it wouldn’t serve a purpose other than being "additional eyes and ears" watching for crime. "Conductors were removed from CTA for a reason a long time ago, and I don’t have...
Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project
GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
blockclubchicago.org
2,200 Apartments And Hotel Are Coming Near Bally’s Chicago Casino Site In River West
RIVER WEST — City Council approved plans Wednesday that could bring more than 2,000 apartments and a hotel within walking distance of the future Chicago casino site. While not yet designed, Shapack Partners hopes to build four residential towers within two planned development areas near the Milwaukee/Grand/Halsted intersection in River West. The development would also convert a former Salvation Army building at 509 N. Union Ave. into a 141-room boutique hotel.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
blockclubchicago.org
Local Grocery Chain Go Grocer Opening Old Town Store On Wells Street Next Month
OLD TOWN — Go Grocer, a locally owned independent grocery store, is opening a location in Old Town. The Go Grocer store at 1325 N. Wells St. is expected to open by mid-November, said Greg Stellatos, who, with his brother, opened the first Go Grocer in 2008 in Bucktown.
GoodKids MadCity Sues City Over Youth Curfew, Wants Court To Block Enforcement During Halloween Weekend
CHICAGO — Youth social justice group GoodKids MadCity is suing city leaders to change Chicago’s youth curfew, which organizers contend unfairly targets young Black and Brown people. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court, group leaders said the citywide curfew impedes on its members’ First Amendment rights....
activetrans.org
Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension
The Chicago Transit Authority recently provided a bus tour along the right-of-way for the much-needed 5.6-mile Red Line Extension project. Once completed, Chicago’s major north-south L line will extend to the southernmost neighborhoods and fulfill a decades old promise. The extension will begin at 95th Street and head south to 130th Street, hitting four new stations along the way.
blockclubchicago.org
Con Todo Cantina Y Cocina Closes After Less Than A Year In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A Mexican restaurant started by members of two successful food families abruptly closed this week, ending the business after less than a year. Con Todo Cantina y Cocina opened in January at 2853 N. Kedzie Ave. Owners posted on Instagram Wednesday they were closing down immediately.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost CPD budget next year; BGA weighs in
We're taking a deeper look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed budget increase for Chicago Police Department.
Could Insulated Shelters for Homeless in Near West Side be in Jeopardy?
With a broom in one hand and a dustpan in the other, Stanley Brzozowski spends part of each day sweeping up around the homeless encampment where he lives. “If you look at other people’s places, you will see syringes, broken glass, beer bottles,” Brzozowski said. “There is none of that here.”
Firefighters battle blaze in shipping container at Southwest Side truck yard
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a shipping container blocks from the CTA Orange Line tracks on the Southwest Side.Smoke was billowing at 4:50 p.m. from the red mobile steel shipping container, or CONEX box, on a private truck lot just west of Pulaski Road at about 5300 South. The scene is a short distance northeast of Midway International Airport.Firefighters put up a ladder to get a vantage point for the fire. They will cut through a wall of the container to fight it.It was not clear what was burning inside the container.The truck yard is some distance from any buildings. There was no exposure to flames of any other buildings, and no injuries were reported.Orange Line service was reported to be normal at 4:50 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
blockclubchicago.org
Sisters’ Albany Park Charcuterie Boards Showcase Their Love For Hispanic Heritage And The Holidays
ALBANY PARK — A pair of Albany Park sisters who love entertaining have started a business creating charcuterie boards inspired by their Hispanic heritage. De Charcuterie Sisters co-owners Dinorah Rangel and Erica Lopez opened the charcuterie business earlier this month. The sisters are Puerto Rican and Colombian, and Rangel’s husband is Mexican; they draw on all three cultures for their charcuterie boards, adding items such as cucumber slices seasoned with Tajin and guava alongside queso fresco and cured meats such as salchichón, Rangel said.
Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit
Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
fox32chicago.com
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says Chicago has failed them: 'Red tape is killing people'
CHICAGO - Andy Robledo has been called "the dude doing the orange tents." And rightfully so. He has been providing the high-quality, bright orange tents to the city’s homeless population for about a year. The striking temporary dwellings can be found at many of the city’s encampments: "Tent City"...
South Side nonprofit sues City over curfew, calls it ‘violation of First Amendment rights’
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Good Kids Mad City, an Englewood-based nonprofit, said Chicago’s citywide curfew prevents them from engaging in planned peacekeeping activities this Halloween and is a violation of their First Amendment rights.
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
