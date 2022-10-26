Dog Mom Cheryl Burke Bonds With Furry Friend Ysabella As Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Rages On

Source: @cherylburke/instagram

Cheryl Burke is spending some one-on-one time with her baby girl.

As her and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence's custody battle over their shared dog rages on, the Dancing with the Stars pro offered her Instagram followers a glimpse of what she and her four-legged friend were getting up to on Monday, September 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to her Instagram Story, Burke recorded herself walking her pup, Ysabella, on a leash while she wore pink sweatpants and white sneakers. She added an Instagram stamp that read "dog mom" with a blue heart around the words.

The recently single celeb — whose divorce from Lawrence was finalized in September — also shared a video of Ysabella getting comfortable in her dog bed, which consisted of her biting the comfy cushion.

Source: @cherylburke/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh my goodness, this is all yours," Burke is heard telling her pet while laughing. "Look at that big bed. You think that's a big toy."

Burke's sweet day with her pup comes weeks after she revealed she may be taking her former flame to court over custody of their dog, confirming earlier this month on her podcast, "We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January."

Source: @cherylburke/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Pointing out she's a "dog mom" and that she "can't even imagine [her] life" without "daughter" Ysabella, Burke admitted she's "hurt by the whole situation."

Burke touched on the situation again days later, calling the custody battle "cruel," as she explained in an interview, "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking my daughter away from me."

Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

As the professional dancer enters this new chapter of her life, she has been open about the challenges she has been facing. "I tend to really not trust anyone, and then I think about, 'Am I driving people to cheat on me?' I am not blaming me — definitely whoever has cheated on me in the past is not because of me," she said on her podcast, leaving many to wonder if Lawrence was unfaithful.

Source: mega

"It's because of that person," she declared, "but I do believe because I get so insecure at times and jealous and all of that, I tend to ... some people would like to use the word manifest, but I don't think I am manifesting someone to hurt me, but I am used to that, it feels like home."

As Burke continues to grapple with her marriage ending, she confirmed that she plans on staying single for a long time while she works on herself.