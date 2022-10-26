All candidates for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 30 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 30 — Arvind Venkat (D) and Cindy Kirk (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Pennsylvania’s state legislature. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Venkat:

“As an ER doc, I have cared for my neighbors in their times of crisis and will bring that experience and perspective in serving them in a new way as their State Representative.”

“I would be the only physician in the General Assembly and can bring that perspective on behalf of our community.”

“I understand from my lived professional experience that when we raise the working and middle class, we help everyone and make our communities stronger.”

Kirk:

“Folks can’t afford groceries, gas for their cars, or energy to warm their homes, and it feels like there is no end in sight, but it doesn’t have to be this way…That is why I am running.”

“We need grounded reasonable people who focus on working families and their kitchen-table issues.”

“The problems we face are huge, from inflation and a stifling economy to education and healthcare, solving them is not a part-time endeavor. It will require a full-time focus and the kind of hard work that I have done my whole life.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

