How awesome and it’s great these autism people can be themselves without people making them feel like they don’t belong
I have a non verbal 10 year old severly autistic child and he has no socialization except for at school .This is great and desperately needed that these children that become adults have a place to go to socialize we need more of these in states through out the country even world Autisum is not going away if anything increasing by leaps and bounds if almost makes one wonder that our world maybe better off as these children adults don't have the clear mentality to shoot and kill or destroy society with all the evil normal thinking people do have .It's a Disability that is highly discriminated against and it's completely wrong .
congratulations to both of you🌹,wish you both the best time and enjoy with new friends 👏💞
