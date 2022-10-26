Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Treka Engleman is a mother of three children. While motherhood is never an easy task, Treka has her own set of challenges she has to overcome. As a 32-year-old single Black woman, Treka has taken on the responsibility of three White children. Her biracial family has come under fire by internet trolls but Treka is a strong believer that love sees no race. From being mistaken as the children's babysitter to being told she was "continuing a slave mentality," she has heard it all. She lost her mother when she was just six-year-old. She now wants other children to at least experience the love of a mother that she could not.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO