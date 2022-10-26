ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite hamstring injury, Russell Wilson says he's 'ready to roll' in London

By CBS Colorado
 3 days ago

Watch Week 7's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall 29:09

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has proclaimed himself "ready to roll" despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during a practice session in Harrow, England, Oct. 26, 2022 ahead the NFL game against Jacksonville Jaguars at the Wembley stadium on Sunday. Kin Cheung / AP

Wilson was a limited participant in practice at the Harrow School outside London and coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic.

"I feel great, ready to roll," Wilson said. "I'm super locked in and ready to hopefully get a big win in London."

Wilson, who was held out of Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets by Hackett because of a strained hamstring, estimated he stayed on his feet for half of the eight-hour flight to Britain.

"I was walking up and down the aisles," Wilson said. "Everybody was knocked out. I was doing high-knees, working on my legs and everything else, making sure I'm ready to rock."

Wilson took part in stretching and throwing drills but didn't roll out and throw during the portion of practice that was open to the media at the private school once attended by Winston Churchill.

"I always want to be out on the field," he said. "That obviously was tough not being out there. I wanted to help us win and get on a hot streak and just get us rolling."

Hackett echoed his comments from earlier in the week, saying Wednesday that Wilson "is trending in the right way."

The rookie coach said Wilson did "quite a bit" in practice. Asked what Wilson needs to show him, Hackett said "that he can protect himself, just want to be sure that as he gets out there, he's able to escape, he's able to move and so forth."

"We want to be smart with him," Hackett said of Wilson's limited practice. "We don't want any setbacks."

Backup Brett Rypien threw for 225 yards and one interception against the Jets his second career start. The third-year player out of Boise State completed 24 of 46 passes with no touchdowns.

The Broncos (2-5) lost their fourth straight despite another outstanding defensive performance, and Hackett has faced more scrutiny than any rookie coach in the league because of his team's offensive woes and his debatable in-game decision-making.

"I always feel pressure on myself, from the standpoint of me personally," Hackett said. "We are who we are and we've got to dig ourselves out of this."

Wilson, new contract in hand, is off to the worst start of his 11-year career, completing 58.6% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has missed just four games as a pro.

With the Seahawks in 2018, Wilson threw three touchdown passes in Seattle's 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders at Wembley.

Second-year safety Caden Sterns (hip) did not practice Wednesday.

"It's been something that he's been dealing with for quite a while right now, and so we want to make sure that he's going to be OK long-term," Hackett said.

CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad) and DL Mike Purcell (knee) also did not practice. ILB Josey Jewell (knee) was limited.

Also Wednesday, the Broncos designated veteran offensive lineman Tom Compton for return from the physically unable to perform list, though he's not yet been activated. Left tackle Garett Bolles sustained a season-ending leg injury earlier this month and Fleming is expected to miss time.

New addition Marlon Mack could be an immediate help. The running back was signed off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad after an injury to Mike Boone.

"We want to get him up top speed as fast as we can," Hackett said of Mack.

By KEN MAGUIRE, AP Sports Writer

