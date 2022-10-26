Read full article on original website
Today is: Candy Corn Day
Candy Corn Day celebrates candy corn, the corn kernel shaped candy often eaten during Halloween and throughout the autumn months. The candy is multicolored, with a broad yellow end, tapered orange middle, and white tip, and is usually made from sugar, corn syrup, confectioner's wax, coloring, and binders. It began being manufactured in the 1880s by the Wunderlee Candy Company, and was originally called "Chicken Feed." At that time candy corn was marketed to rural residents. Around the turn of the 20th century, the Goelitz Confectionery Company — now known as Jelly Belly — began making candy corn. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: Candy Corn Day
