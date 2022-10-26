All candidates for Pennsylvania State Senate District 14 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Pennsylvania State Senate District 14 — Nick Miller (D) and Dean Browning (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Pennsylvania’s state legislature. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Miller:

“One of my biggest priorities is getting all of PA public schools to be fairly funded. Currently, only 17% of Pennsylvania’s education funding for k-12 goes through the updated fair funding formula. We need to fully implement the formula to 100% of the state education dollars to eliminate an unjust system that has been proven to be detrimental to our children’s education, and which benefits those from higher-income zip-codes.”

Browning:

“EDUCATION I’ve long said that education is the civil rights issue of the 21st century. It is the answer to: Poverty It is the answer to: Income Inequality But now it is more than that – it is the national survival issue of the 21st century. Periodically, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development puts out a report of test results from around the world.”

