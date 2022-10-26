ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for New York State Assembly District 116 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New York State Assembly District 116 — Susan Duffy (R) and Scott Gray (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of New York’s state legislature. New York is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Duffy:

“We need to fight for our constitutional rights. We need to repeal the HALT act, bail reform laws and work to overturn the overtime threshold that will break our family farms. We need job opportunities in the north country to keep our young families working and thriving in our communities. We need to deal with homelessness, mental health issues and make CPS transparent.”

Gray:

  • ”Behavioral health issues including substance use disorders
  • Fiscal policies
  • Tourism development
  • Smart renewable energy policies”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

