All candidates for Oklahoma State Senate District 22 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Oklahoma State Senate District 22 — Blake Aguirre (D) and Kristen Thompson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Oklahoma’s state legislature. Oklahoma is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Aguirre:

“Healthcare”

“Criminal Justice Reform”

“EDUCATION”

Thompson:

“Kristen and her husband Bryce have started and grown multiple businesses in the construction and hospitality industry and are proud to have created family-supporting jobs in the Oklahoma City metro area.”

“Kristen has seen directly the need for Oklahomans to have access to quality healthcare, including mental health, to improve their lives and the lives of those around them.”

“As a mom of three children, two of which are school aged and attend Oklahoma public schools, ensuring our children receive the best education possible is personal to Kristen.”

