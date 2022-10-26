ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

All candidates for Oklahoma State Senate District 22 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FL9OJ_0inhC8Yi00

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Oklahoma State Senate District 22 — Blake Aguirre (D) and Kristen Thompson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Oklahoma’s state legislature. Oklahoma is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Aguirre:

  • “Healthcare”
  • “Criminal Justice Reform”
  • “EDUCATION”

Thompson:

  • “Kristen and her husband Bryce have started and grown multiple businesses in the construction and hospitality industry and are proud to have created family-supporting jobs in the Oklahoma City metro area.”
  • “Kristen has seen directly the need for Oklahomans to have access to quality healthcare, including mental health, to improve their lives and the lives of those around them.”
  • “As a mom of three children, two of which are school aged and attend Oklahoma public schools, ensuring our children receive the best education possible is personal to Kristen.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Signature costs for ballot initiatives increased in 2022

In 2022, ballot initiative campaigns spent $118.29 million to collect signatures for 29 initiatives in 12 states. The average cost-per-required-signature (CPRS) in 2022 was $12.70, an increase from $8.09 in 2020, $6.52 in 2018, and $6.93 in 2016. On November 8, voters in 37 states will decide 132 statewide ballot...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 30 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 30 — Arvind Venkat (D) and Cindy Kirk (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Wake County School Board District 7 in North Carolina complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Wake County School Board District 7 in North Carolina — incumbent Chris Heagarty, Jacob Arthur, and Katie Long — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Ohio

Candidates and organizations involved in Ohio’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 27, 2022. The general election will take place in Ohio on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Ohio?. Seventeen of the 33 seats in the Ohio State...
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Luria, Kiggans running in general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. 13News Now’s Preston Steger wrote, “While Luria won her 2018 election by two points and her 2020 election by nearly six points, her district became less favorable to Democrats after the lines were redrawn following the 2020 Census. The district encompasses Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County and the Eastern Shore.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Jackson County Legislature District 1 in Missouri complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Jackson County Legislature District 1 in Missouri — Manny Abarca (D) and Christina McDonough Hunt (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for North Carolina Court of Appeals Seat 9 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for North Carolina Court of Appeals Seat 9 — incumbent Donna Stroud (R) and Brad Salmon (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Attorney General of Rhode Island complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Attorney General of Rhode Island— incumbent Peter Neronha (D) and Charles Calenda (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Take two! Detailing 377 election rematches this year

Welcome to the Tuesday, October 25, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. There are 377 rematches this year between candidates who last faced off in 2018 or 2020. Previewing Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election. Battleground races for U.S. Senate, state executive offices in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for the Colorado State Board of Education’s at-large seat complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All four of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for the Colorado State Board of Education’s at-large seat completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office. The candidates are:...
COLORADO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy