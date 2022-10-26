All candidates for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 22 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 22 — Joshua Siegel (D) and Robert Smith (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Pennsylvania’s state legislature. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Siegel:

“We need to fully fund our public schools and take on the charter school industry that is depriving our public schools of millions. We need to provide tuition-free for community colleges and four-year public universities.”

“We need to create a society built on care and compassion through universal childcare and long-term care for our seniors.”

“We need a massive generational investment in union-built and maintained social housing.”

Smith:

“Crime, we need to give more resources to our first responders so they can do their job properly and efficiently.”

“Inflation- fuel taxes, food, medication are a few items to mention. We need to dig for oil and fracking, we need to be self sufficient and not depend on foreign oil.”

“Education – we need to do something about the cost of college education. Students are coming out of college with big debts that cannot be repaid. School choice is important as it allows parents to send their kids to where they can perform at the greatest potential.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

