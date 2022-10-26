ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

All candidates for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 22 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtoFS_0inhBzqp00

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 22 — Joshua Siegel (D) and Robert Smith (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Pennsylvania’s state legislature. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Siegel:

  • “We need to fully fund our public schools and take on the charter school industry that is depriving our public schools of millions. We need to provide tuition-free for community colleges and four-year public universities.”
  • “We need to create a society built on care and compassion through universal childcare and long-term care for our seniors.”
  • “We need a massive generational investment in union-built and maintained social housing.”

Smith:

  • “Crime, we need to give more resources to our first responders so they can do their job properly and efficiently.”
  • “Inflation- fuel taxes, food, medication are a few items to mention. We need to dig for oil and fracking, we need to be self sufficient and not depend on foreign oil.”
  • “Education – we need to do something about the cost of college education. Students are coming out of college with big debts that cannot be repaid. School choice is important as it allows parents to send their kids to where they can perform at the greatest potential.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Pennsylvania

Candidates and organizations involved in Pennsylvania’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 28, 2022. The general election will take place in Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Pennsylvania?. Twenty-five of the 50 seats in the Pennsylvania State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Signature costs for ballot initiatives increased in 2022

In 2022, ballot initiative campaigns spent $118.29 million to collect signatures for 29 initiatives in 12 states. The average cost-per-required-signature (CPRS) in 2022 was $12.70, an increase from $8.09 in 2020, $6.52 in 2018, and $6.93 in 2016. On November 8, voters in 37 states will decide 132 statewide ballot...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Wake County School Board District 8 in North Carolina complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Wake County School Board District 8 in North Carolina — incumbent Lindsey Mahaffey and Steve Bergstrom — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Michigan

Candidates and organizations involved in Michigan’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 28, 2022. The general election will take place in Michigan on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Michigan?. All 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate. All...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Luria, Kiggans running in general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. 13News Now’s Preston Steger wrote, “While Luria won her 2018 election by two points and her 2020 election by nearly six points, her district became less favorable to Democrats after the lines were redrawn following the 2020 Census. The district encompasses Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County and the Eastern Shore.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Attorney General of Rhode Island complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Attorney General of Rhode Island— incumbent Peter Neronha (D) and Charles Calenda (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Campaigns supporting and opposing Massachusetts ballot questions report over $57.2 million in contributions

The campaigns registered to support and oppose the four ballot questions in Massachusetts reported over $57.2 million in cash and in-kind contributions as of Oct. 20. With $24.7 million raised by support committees and $13.7 million raised by the opposition, Massachusetts Question 1 is the most expensive legislative referral of the 2022 election cycle with a total of $38.4 million in contributions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Jackson County Legislature District 1 in Missouri complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Jackson County Legislature District 1 in Missouri — Manny Abarca (D) and Christina McDonough Hunt (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma — incumbent Matt Pinnell (R), Melinda Alizadeh-Ford (D), and Chris Powell (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy