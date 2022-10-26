All candidates for New Hampshire State Senate District 10 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Hampshire State Senate District 10 — Donovan Fenton (D) and Sly Karasinski (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of New Hampshire’s state legislature. New Hampshire is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Fenton:

“The world is in a climate crisis, and we need to act now. This is a direct threat to us and to future generations.”

“We need sustainable, long-term economic relief for both residents and small businesses. Actions taken by the majority in the NH legislature during this past session and in the budget process have done absolutely nothing to lower property taxes – in fact, they have cut state funding for property tax drivers such as public-school funding.”

“Public Education in NH must be supported, not undermined. The budget passed last year drastically cut public school funding.”

Karasinski:

“I oppose any Income Tax, Sales Tax, or Interest and Dividends Tax. Onerous Regulations will be repealed. I will propose sunset provisions to spending bills.”

“I will fight for Parental Rights and School Choice. I support Education Freedom Accounts, and oppose the teaching of Critical Race Theory.”

“I support the Police, Accountability, and the Law. The Right to Self-Defense and Our Second Amendment Rights Shall Not Be Infringed.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

