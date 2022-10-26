ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 113 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 113 — Kyle Donahue (D) and Aaron Sepkowski (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Pennsylvania’s state legislature. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Donahue:

  • “Every child deserves an equal opportunity to achieve succes. That is why fair funding for our schools is vital to all school districts.”
  • “Every Pennsylvanian deserves affordable, accessible and quality health care. No one should have to choose between their health and basic necessities like food, gasoline, or their homes.”
  • “Our democracy is currently under unprecedented attack and has never been more fragile. We cannot sit idly by while extreme factions continue to undermine our elections for partisan gain.”

Sepkowski

  • “I am a firm believer of WE THE PEOPLE. I am running as a business owner, farmer, and parent who cannot stand by and watch the deterioration of our communities any longer.”
  • “WE THE PEOPLE of Northeast Pennsylvania, need leaders, not bureaucrats, representing us in Harrisburg.”
  • “I am willing to stand up and advocate for my child’s education, health, prosperity and happiness. I know that you will do the same. A vote for me, is a vote for all that we love and cherish.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

