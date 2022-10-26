ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk reportedly ordering layoffs at Twitter this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, could be ordering layoffs at the social media giant as soon this weekend, according to the New York Times. According to the report, the layoffs come at a crucial time. The New York Times says on Nov. 1, employees are set to receive stock grants as part of their compensation packages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter: The new frontier?

San Francisco, California - The mass exodus from Twitter that new owner Elon Musk threatened did not materialize, at least for today at Twitter headquarters. However, the new owner comes into a massive, but troubled company, where most employees are awaiting their time on the chopping block. Twitter may well...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy