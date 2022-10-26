All candidates for Wake County School Board District 8 in North Carolina complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Wake County School Board District 8 in North Carolina — incumbent Lindsey Mahaffey and Steve Bergstrom — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Wake County county public school system website, the school board is made up of nine members who “set policy for the school system implemented by the superintendent and administrative staff. The board also adopts an annual budget proposal that includes its request for local funding from the Wake County Board of Commissioners as well as its plan for using state and federal funds.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Mahaffey:

“Staff retention and recruitment. Working with our county commissioners, state legislators and community members so they understand the needs in our schools and can celebrate our students. We have worked hard to increase behavioral health supports, increase staff pay, create a community tutoring program, and become a sustainably led, fiscally responsible district.”

Bergstrom:

“The time for strong leadership has never been more critical. Wake County has witnessed 8 years of failed policies. Educational progress is declining at rates we’ve never seen, and the damage of lockdowns has exacerbated the problems our schools were experiencing pre-pandemic. We need a course correction – now!”

