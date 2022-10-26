All candidates for Wake County School Board District 7 in North Carolina complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Wake County School Board District 7 in North Carolina — incumbent Chris Heagarty, Jacob Arthur, and Katie Long — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Wake County county public school system website, the school board is made up of nine members who “set policy for the school system implemented by the superintendent and administrative staff. The board also adopts an annual budget proposal that includes its request for local funding from the Wake County Board of Commissioners as well as its plan for using state and federal funds.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Heagarty:

“Since joining the Board of Education I have been passionate about improving mental health services for students, to ensure that all children feel safe and supported and are in the best mindset to learn and grow in school. This advocacy has led to the adoption of our district’s first mental health policy for student and increased hiring of school counselors, school psychologists, school nurses, and social workers.”

Arthur:

“There is no reason Wake County Public Schools should not be the best in the nation. For far to long, the school board has flown under the radar to implement there social agenda rather than focusing on sound education. This has resulted in falling proficiency rates in reading and math, year over year for the past decade. It is time to change leadership and head in a new direction by empowering parents, investing in students and supporting teachers.”

Long:

“Our school system requires reformation to meet today’s challenges. I will work with fellow board members along with parental involvement, shifting our focus to helping our children achieve academic proficiency, providing transparency in academic achievement reporting, and improving how resources are spent. We must ensure that our students have the highest quality education possible by running a school system that best prepares them for their future success.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.