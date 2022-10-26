ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTN

Organizers host Pro-Choice rally, march to polls for early voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pro-Choice organizers held an event on Saturday to make their voices heard in support of abortion as a personal choice. According to a release, the event started at 12 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton and attendees marched to the Montgomery County Board of Elections building to early vote. “Abortion […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Candidate for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District hosts pancake breakfast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home. The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers knocking on doors to get more Black voters to the polls

DAYTON, Ohio — Volunteers are working 14-hour days to get more Black voters to the polls. Deidra Reese and her crew are trying to get to as many houses as they can before Election Day. Reese is the program coordinator who has a volunteer canvassing team with the Ohio...
DAYTON, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Springfield (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio?. Springfield is nestled in Clark County on Mad River and Buck Creek in the western part of Ohio, United States. It is the County’s seat. The city had a population of fifty-eight thousand, six hundred...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wksu.org

'Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism,' group says

A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a public training at Central Christian Church in Springfield for about 20 people last week. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

State rests its case in Stinebaugh trial

WAPAKONETA — The former superintendent of the City of Wapakoneta’s engineering department testified Wednesday during the trial of Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh that she had “serious reservations” when the mayor ordered the construction of a sewer line — at city expense and contrary to previous departmental recommendations — to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.
WAPAKONETA, OH
dayton.com

10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales

We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

White Castle: 5 things to know as Ohio plant completes expansion

Company celebrates $27M Vandalia construction project that began in July 2021 and was completed this summer. White Castle celebrated the recently completed expansion of the chain’s food manufacturing facility in Vandalia on Thursday morning, with state and local officials recognizing the restaurant‘s $27 million investment. Here’s five things...
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
ems1.com

Ohio EMS chief dies on duty

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
WAYNESFIELD, OH

