wxxv25.com
Friends of Firefighters holds ‘Breakfast at the Kitchen Table’ event in Biloxi
Retired and active firefighters came together at the Biloxi Fire Museum this morning for fellowship over breakfast. The organization ‘Friends of Firefighters’ puts this event on to help firefighters talk with each other in a relaxed setting. Guests enjoyed a free breakfast with bacon, eggs, grits, sausage, and...
wxxv25.com
Annual Trunk or Treat at Hancock County Child Development Center
Today, the Hancock County Child Development Center held their annual Trunk or Treat in Bay St. Louis. Volunteers and first responders handed out candy and goodies to more than 100 kids, who were dressed in costumes. Workers and volunteers joined in. Nine classes were able to stuff their bags as...
wxxv25.com
Seabees celebrate annual Oktobeefest in Gulfport
To honor comradery between Seabee brothers and sisters, the Seabee Historical Foundation hosted its annual Oktobeefest. Seabees from the Coast gathered today at Chandeleur Island Brewing Company to celebrate the annual Oktobeefest. Dressed in their best Oktoberfest gear, current and veteran Seabees headed to the party where they were able...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs hosts Gulfport in WXXV Game of the Week
Ocean Springs and Gulfport have been on a crash course all season long with a combined overall record of 16-1 and a combined district record of 10-0. News 25 Sports Director Jeff Haeger is at the home of the Greyhounds with more.
wxxv25.com
13th annual Taste of Long Beach returns to the city
Serving up more than 20 food and beverage samples, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach has returned. Earlier this evening, the Long Beach Senior Center was packed with food and entertainment. For $40, eventgoers got the chance to taste local restaurants, bid for silent auction items, listen to live music, and network.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High yearbook staff earns top honor
Gulfport High’s yearbook staff took home top honors at the Mississippi Scholastic Press Association Conference. The Admirals won ‘best yearbook in the state.’. The yearbook, which is named ‘the voyage’ was themed ‘tessellations,’ an arrangement of shapes closely fitted together in a repeated pattern without overlapping to create one larger picture.
wxxv25.com
Taste of Long Beach returns
At Long Beach Senior Center, Taste of Long Beach returns. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the event with more.
wxxv25.com
North Park Estates in Gulfport holds grand opening
South Mississippi House Development Corporation and Gulf Coast Housing Partnership held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for North Park Estates in Gulfport. The newly opened community entered the development stage about ten years ago and only began construction in 2020 due to several hardships including hurricanes and COVID. The complex,...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Christian Collegiate Academy vs. Prairie View Academy
Christian Collegiate Academy hosting Prairie View Academy in the first round of the MAIS 2A eight-man playoffs. CCA wins this one 63-12. CCA going on to the next round with the 51-point win. Biloxi-41 Hancock-20 D’Iberville-42 Harrison Central-33 Pascagoula-50 St. Martin-14 Picayune-49 Long Beach-13 Poplarville-42 Sumrall-0 Stone-35 Bay High-0.
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Players of MGCCC presents Antigone
It’s almost time for the Harrison County Players of MGCCC to break a leg!. The MGCCC Harrison County Players are presenting Antigone by Sophocles that will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The performance is the third volume in the story of Oedipus the King and it asks the question...
WLOX
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view. Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved. The...
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
wxxv25.com
Halloween events at Beauvoir
Next Monday is Halloween and Beauvoir is hosting a couple of spooky special events. The Southern Paranormal and Anomaly Research Society will be there. Paula Westbrook with the society is in studio with details.
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Aero renovating warehouse space at port into company headquarters
Ocean Aero, which announced earlier this year that the company was moving its headquarters to Gulfport from California, is renovating warehouse space at the port’s east pier. The company is renovating 67,000 square feet of warehouse for its headquarters, which is being handled by AnderCorp and Machado Patano Design...
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Man bitten by shark off Horn Island
The U.S. Coast Guard tells News 25 a commercial fisherman was bitten by a five-foot shark Thursday. The shark bite happened west of Horn Island. We’re told the man suffered four lacerations above the waist, specifically bites to his side and abdomen. First aid was applied and the injury...
wxxv25.com
MSU WR/ Ocean Springs alum Austin Williams named scholar-athlete award finalist
Mississippi State senior wide receiver Austin Williams has been named a finalist for the premier scholar-athlete award in college football: the William V. Campbell Trophy. Williams is currently working towards his third degree from Mississippi State and is the only finalist who has posted a 4.0 GPA every year of his college career.
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
