Long Beach, MS

Annual Trunk or Treat at Hancock County Child Development Center

Today, the Hancock County Child Development Center held their annual Trunk or Treat in Bay St. Louis. Volunteers and first responders handed out candy and goodies to more than 100 kids, who were dressed in costumes. Workers and volunteers joined in. Nine classes were able to stuff their bags as...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Seabees celebrate annual Oktobeefest in Gulfport

To honor comradery between Seabee brothers and sisters, the Seabee Historical Foundation hosted its annual Oktobeefest. Seabees from the Coast gathered today at Chandeleur Island Brewing Company to celebrate the annual Oktobeefest. Dressed in their best Oktoberfest gear, current and veteran Seabees headed to the party where they were able...
GULFPORT, MS
13th annual Taste of Long Beach returns to the city

Serving up more than 20 food and beverage samples, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach has returned. Earlier this evening, the Long Beach Senior Center was packed with food and entertainment. For $40, eventgoers got the chance to taste local restaurants, bid for silent auction items, listen to live music, and network.
LONG BEACH, MS
Gulfport High yearbook staff earns top honor

Gulfport High’s yearbook staff took home top honors at the Mississippi Scholastic Press Association Conference. The Admirals won ‘best yearbook in the state.’. The yearbook, which is named ‘the voyage’ was themed ‘tessellations,’ an arrangement of shapes closely fitted together in a repeated pattern without overlapping to create one larger picture.
GULFPORT, MS
North Park Estates in Gulfport holds grand opening

South Mississippi House Development Corporation and Gulf Coast Housing Partnership held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for North Park Estates in Gulfport. The newly opened community entered the development stage about ten years ago and only began construction in 2020 due to several hardships including hurricanes and COVID. The complex,...
GULFPORT, MS
High School Football: Christian Collegiate Academy vs. Prairie View Academy

Christian Collegiate Academy hosting Prairie View Academy in the first round of the MAIS 2A eight-man playoffs. CCA wins this one 63-12. CCA going on to the next round with the 51-point win. Biloxi-41 Hancock-20 D’Iberville-42 Harrison Central-33 Pascagoula-50 St. Martin-14 Picayune-49 Long Beach-13 Poplarville-42 Sumrall-0 Stone-35 Bay High-0.
GULFPORT, MS
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Harrison County Players of MGCCC presents Antigone

It’s almost time for the Harrison County Players of MGCCC to break a leg!. The MGCCC Harrison County Players are presenting Antigone by Sophocles that will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The performance is the third volume in the story of Oedipus the King and it asks the question...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Halloween events at Beauvoir

Next Monday is Halloween and Beauvoir is hosting a couple of spooky special events. The Southern Paranormal and Anomaly Research Society will be there. Paula Westbrook with the society is in studio with details.
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Ocean Aero renovating warehouse space at port into company headquarters

Ocean Aero, which announced earlier this year that the company was moving its headquarters to Gulfport from California, is renovating warehouse space at the port’s east pier. The company is renovating 67,000 square feet of warehouse for its headquarters, which is being handled by AnderCorp and Machado Patano Design...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
Man bitten by shark off Horn Island

The U.S. Coast Guard tells News 25 a commercial fisherman was bitten by a five-foot shark Thursday. The shark bite happened west of Horn Island. We’re told the man suffered four lacerations above the waist, specifically bites to his side and abdomen. First aid was applied and the injury...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

