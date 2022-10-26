ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVSEK_0inh9BTc00

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.

Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.

The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City . As the footage from his bodyworn camera begins to roll, the officer’s desperation and utter confusion can be heard as he surveys the scene of the two smoking vehicles.

“I just heard a loud bang and saw a big old fireball flip over my car,” a man out of the camera’s view can be heard telling the officer, as he begins calling for “multiple units” to assist in the emergency.

The officer begins by checking the garbled mess that was 18-year-old Luke House’s Ford Mustang, asking, “anybody in there?” Without hearing an immediate response, he then says, “wake up”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RaFQ_0inh9BTc00

The driver of the crumpled Mustang, Mr House, was later charged with two counts of second-degree murder. One count for Ryan Begnaud, 18, who riding in the passenger seat with Mr House when he allegedly topped out at speeds of 150mph while driving along the state highway.

The other count was for Jeremi Smith, 40, who was riding in the passenger seat of the Impala that Mr House collided with at dangerous speeds that early morning on 15 October, NBC News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27r8rw_0inh9BTc00

The 60-year-old driver of the Impala, Virginia Winston, who was struck by the 18-year-old’s Mustang after House began driving east on the highway’s westbound lanes, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As of Tuesday, she remains in hospital being treated, Fox 25 reported.

After striking the Impala, Mr House would go on to hit a second car which was occupied by another person parked inside a nearby convenience store parking lot and several more empty vehicles inside a nearby car dealership, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UqNv_0inh9BTc00

Data extracted from Mr House’s Mustang allegedly showed that he was travelling at “in excess” of 150mph, which is nearly double the speed limit for highways throughout most of the state.

After being hospitalised, Mr House was arrested at his home and is being detained at Payne County jail, the police department said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 7 November.

Comments / 242

Russell
2d ago

Two counts of first degree murder is what this is and how he should be charged. I hope they stack his charges and make his sentences consecutive

Reply(11)
82
nick
3d ago

was he on drugs as well? how did he survive usually ppl on drugs or alcohol survive crashes that sober ppl don't. then to hit so many cars that's the actions of someone under the influence. hope he liked his joy ride cause he won't drive a car ever again most likely

Reply(5)
67
Charlie Galloway
3d ago

way too much power for an 19 year old must be a privileged child growing up should have a camery and learn first what a car can do get more experience before you think that your Mario Andretti now you can rot for what you did hope it's worth the rush

Reply(18)
50
