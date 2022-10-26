Read full article on original website
Lori
2d ago
Barnes isn't concerned about criminals like Brooks being let loose on society because he and his squad have lots of security. They are laughing at the taxpayers. His Twitter before his campaign really showed his radical views.
Reply(1)
19
Tom Manley
2d ago
You know they’re losing the argument when they start calling the opponent “racist”. Sad thing is the term used to have meaning but they’ve so overused and abused it that it’s meaningless
Reply
18
Doug Gavinski
2d ago
Barnes has HIS way half the prisons would be empty, no bail laws would be LAW!! He has no clue on how to keep citizens safe!! VOTE RED!!
Reply(1)
15
Related
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
A Glaring National Spotlight is on Wisconsin’s Nov. 8 Election: Here’s What you Need to Know
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Got a feeling that someone – everyone – is watching you? They are. When Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites go to the polls Nov. 8,...
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir – they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of...
whbl.com
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sparks Fly in AG Debate, Michels Talks Parole, Surrogates Flood Wisconsin
MADISON -- On this week's Capitol Connection, Emilee Fannon & JR Ross discuss Thursday's Wisconsin Attorney General debate between incumbent Josh Kaul and GOP challenger Eric Toney. They also take a closer look at Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' position on parole, and the big-name political surrogates flooding the battleground...
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate
In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
Milwaukee rejects Johnson’s ‘baseless allegations of election impropriety’ on early voting
The Milwaukee mayor’s office is criticizing Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) after he appeared to cast doubt on the ability of Republicans to vote early in the city. During a tele-town hall on Monday, Johnson, who is facing a tough reelection battle, encouraged voters in other parts of the state to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.
Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin
When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On July 26, 2022, Kettle Moraine […] The post Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
Virginia governor stumps for Tim Michels ahead of election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s race for governor is heating up as big names from both parties crisscross the state to make a final push for their candidates. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spent Wednesday stumping for Tim Michels at stops in Waukesha and Green Bay. If you are wondering...
Who Does Kohl’s Give Political Donations To?
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, based Kohl's and its affiliates, including Kohl's Department Stores, have given $18,355 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 elections cycle, according...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Pelosi Deserves Death Resurfaces After Attack
In a now-deleted video the Greene posted on Facebook, she said that "Pelosi is guilty of treason," which is a crime "punishable by death."
Trump Hints His Decision To Hold Florida Rally Behind Rubio Poll Boost
Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest on Saturday that recent positive polling for Republican Senator Marco Rubio was due to his decision to rally in Florida next weekend. Trump made the suggestion in a post on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his appearance with Rubio at an...
US News and World Report
The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Senate
More than most of the other top Senate races this year, the polling in Wisconsin’s contest has shown a clear pattern. Early on, Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes held a modest but consistent lead. Then, in September, the winds turned, and Republican incumbent Ron Johnson began posting similarly modest, and similarly consistent, leads.
Disability advocates lay out rule changes, accommodations ahead of November election
Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, in a year in which Republicans have attempted to tighten the reins on voting rules based on false theories of election fraud, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition held a virtual event Wednesday to outline what accommodations voters with disabilities are entitled to and how the rules have […] The post Disability advocates lay out rule changes, accommodations ahead of November election appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1013M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 24