Wisconsin State

Lori
2d ago

Barnes isn't concerned about criminals like Brooks being let loose on society because he and his squad have lots of security. They are laughing at the taxpayers. His Twitter before his campaign really showed his radical views.

Tom Manley
2d ago

You know they’re losing the argument when they start calling the opponent “racist”. Sad thing is the term used to have meaning but they’ve so overused and abused it that it’s meaningless

Doug Gavinski
2d ago

Barnes has HIS way half the prisons would be empty, no bail laws would be LAW!! He has no clue on how to keep citizens safe!! VOTE RED!!

whbl.com

Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County

Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality

Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl

Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate

In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin

When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of  a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country.  On July 26, 2022, Kettle Moraine […] The post Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Virginia governor stumps for Tim Michels ahead of election

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s race for governor is heating up as big names from both parties crisscross the state to make a final push for their candidates. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spent Wednesday stumping for Tim Michels at stops in Waukesha and Green Bay. If you are wondering...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Senate

More than most of the other top Senate races this year, the polling in Wisconsin’s contest has shown a clear pattern. Early on, Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes held a modest but consistent lead. Then, in September, the winds turned, and Republican incumbent Ron Johnson began posting similarly modest, and similarly consistent, leads.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Disability advocates lay out rule changes, accommodations ahead of November election

Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, in a year in which Republicans have attempted to tighten the reins on voting rules based on false theories of election fraud, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition held a virtual event Wednesday to outline what accommodations voters with disabilities are entitled to and how the rules have […] The post Disability advocates lay out rule changes, accommodations ahead of November election appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
