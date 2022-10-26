ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border

By Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZ0oI_0inh71EX00

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate approved a bill Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities.

The Senate approved the measure on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise.

In Mexico, ruling party infighting gets worse

The bill already passed the lower house of Congress and now goes President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be signed into law.

The law would go into effect Sunday, when Mexico is scheduled to turn clocks back for the last time.

Previously, Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer had said Mexico should return to “God’s clock,” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health.

The measure would mean darkness falling an hour earlier on summer afternoons.

Economists argue that, while the energy savings are minimal, going back to standard time might cause trouble for financial markets in Mexico by putting U.S. East Coast markets so far ahead.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

And businesses like restaurants that have become accustomed to staying open later may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

2 missing PA kids found, alleged kidnapper wanted for attempted homicide

UPDATE: State police announced that the missing children believed to have been at risk of harm or injury in Harrisburg have been found safe. However, the alleged kidnapper is at large. Detective Edwin Powell with Harrisburg police said 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide, burglary, three counts of kidnapping, strangulation, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
ALTOONA, PA
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
The Independent

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall

The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Akron Beacon Journal

Letter: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas should be included in border discussions

The Statue of Liberty and the Emma Lazarus words (“Give me your tired, your poor…”) have long been a beacon to the world. It’s an honorable, humanitarian ideology embraced by this country; however, it may be time to do the unthinkable and review this ideology for feasibility. Immigration at our southern border has gotten uncontrollable due to dictatorships and unending strife in South America. Past administrations have either exploited the situation or passed the problem on.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

California drought reveals ‘ghost boat’ from Eisenhower ship in ravaged lake

A boat that was used as a landing craft for American soldiers during the Second World War has emerged at the bottom of a drought-stricken lake in California.The vessel, dubbed a “ghost boat’ by the US Forest Service, has been found at the bottom of Lake Shasta in northern California.Reservoirs in California, and much of the US Southwest, have suffered precipitous drops due to severe drought.The Forest Service office in Shasta-Trinity National Forest shared photos of the sunken craft on Facebook this week, sharing some of its history.The boat was assigned to the USS Monrovia, which functioned as US...
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 KNUE

Mexico Eliminates Daylight Saving Time, Should The U.S. Do The Same?

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 6th. For the majority of Mexico, this will be the last time they change their clocks back. Mexico's Senate approved a bill yesterday that would bring the habit of changing the clock forward and backward twice a year to a halt by eliminating daylight saving time altogether in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy