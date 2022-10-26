You don't have to be in the Taylor Swift fandom to know that the queen of pop loves leaving clues and Easter eggs, sometimes even planting seeds years in advance about things she has coming down the pipeline. So naturally, when Taylor posted a TikTok montage of the making of "Midnights" using the song "Life You Lead" by an artist no one had ever heard of, it sent us die-hard fans into an internet spiral.

2 DAYS AGO