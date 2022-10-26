Read full article on original website
Charli D’Amelio Is Getting Candid Over Heartbreak, Jealously and Moving On in Her Debut Single
Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. We'd come listening to Charli D'Amelio's debut single if you asked us to. The TikToker can now add singer to her multitude of talents, as the star released her first song "If You Ask Me To" following the season two finale of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show Oct. 26. Throughout the season, viewers can see Charli battling the decision of when to release her single—as to not step on older sister Dixie D'Amelio's toes. Now the 18-year-old is detailing her journey into music and why she felt it was the right time to release her art.
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022
Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Matthew Perry Revealed That Dating Julia Roberts Was "Too Much" for Him in New Memoir
It’s common to see A-list celebrities forge romantic relationships — from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Since a lot comes with dating a Hollywood star, many celebs prefer to date someone who can understand their lifestyle and share similar experiences. However,...
'Survivor' Fans Demand to Know the Truth Behind Who Went Through Gabler's Bag
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 6. When it comes to reality television, the he-said she-said conundrum is a classic. In Survivor, it can be someone’s life or death in the game, and it came in hot during Season 43. In Episode 6, Mike “Gabler” convinces the nearly merged tribe that Elie Scott went through his bag when the castaways were separated into three tribes. But is that true?
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
All eyes on her! Jourdan Dunn stuns as she shows off her model figure in a white draped dress at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar
Model Jourdan Dunn made sure all eyes were on her as she attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday. Jourdan, 32, stunned as she showed off her incredible figure in a white draped dress at the star-studded event. The brunette beauty, who was scouted in a...
Matthew Perry Is Famous for His Career on 'Friends' — What Is His Current Net Worth?
If you were around for the mid-1990s and early 2000s, you've probably at least heard of Friends on NBC. The sitcom followed six young adult friends trying to survive life, love, and each other while living in Manhattan. The series left an enormous cultural impact both in the U.S. and all over the world.
Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: Jennifer Garner, Kylie Jenner and More
Ghosts, goblins and witches, oh my! Jennifer Garner, Kylie Jenner, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more celebrities showed off their unique style while dressing up for Halloween in 2022. The 13 Going on 30 star, for her part, kicked off the holiday season on October 19 by wearing not one, but two different ghost costumes in […]
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments
Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
Spice Girls’ Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: Inside His Romantic Proposal
2 become 1! Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B) is engaged to Rory McPhee, the Spice Girls singer announced. The 47-year-old “Wannabe” artist — known to pop fans as Scary Spice — excitedly dished all the details about McPhee’s proposal on the Friday, October 28 episode of the U.K. talk show Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love […]
This Longtime Cast Member Is Returning to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Years After His Exit
In the three and a half decades since The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on CBS, viewers have watched several leading characters come and go — including but not limited to longtime cast member Patrick Duffy. Stephen Logan was initially played by Robert Pine, who left the series...
Chris Hemsworth pleads with fans to help him beat action movie rival Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in next month's People's Choice Awards
Chris Hemsworth has pleaded with fans to support him and his blockbuster box-office smash Thor: Love and Thunder in the People's Choice Awards. The hunky 39-year-old Aussie favourite has been nominated for a number of prizes including Male Movie Star of 2022, and Action Movie Star of 2022. Chris made...
Who Is The College President on ‘Young Sheldon?’ Yes, You Have Definitely Seen Her Before
We have always loved the cast of Young Sheldon, helmed by Iain Armitage and featuring familiar faces such as Jim Parsons, Annie Potts, and Wallace Shawn. The college president on Young Sheldon is played by someone we’ve enjoyed seeing on TV for a long time. Article continues below advertisement.
Mariah Carey Rocks Little Black Dress & Holds Hands With Bryan Tanaka On Date Night
It was a romantic night for Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka on Thursday, October 27. The R&B singer, 52, held hands with her beau, 39, as they left the Paris Theater in New York City. Mariah stunned in a black outfit as she held hands with the dancer, as they left the theater, which was showing the premiere of the brand new Enola Holmes 2 film.
Saweetie Addresses Rumors About Past Flames on New Album The Single Life: 'Time for Me to Speak Up'
The rapper talked new music and her single status at "The Single Life Night," hosted with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie wants everyone to know she is a proud single woman. The rap star tells PEOPLE that her new album, The Single Life, is "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad." "I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up," Saweetie, 29,...
Who Is Michael Imperioli's Wife? The 'Sopranos' Alum Returns to HBO in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
If any of you fans of The White Lotus don’t know about Michael Imperioli — and his wife, his children, and his career so far — it’s time for a crash course on the actor. After all, Michael is one of the stars of the acclaimed anthology’s second season.
