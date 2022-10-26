ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Charli D’Amelio Is Getting Candid Over Heartbreak, Jealously and Moving On in Her Debut Single

Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. We'd come listening to Charli D'Amelio's debut single if you asked us to. The TikToker can now add singer to her multitude of talents, as the star released her first song "If You Ask Me To" following the season two finale of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show Oct. 26. Throughout the season, viewers can see Charli battling the decision of when to release her single—as to not step on older sister Dixie D'Amelio's toes. Now the 18-year-old is detailing her journey into music and why she felt it was the right time to release her art.
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance

Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Vibe

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
'Survivor' Fans Demand to Know the Truth Behind Who Went Through Gabler's Bag

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 6. When it comes to reality television, the he-said she-said conundrum is a classic. In Survivor, it can be someone’s life or death in the game, and it came in hot during Season 43. In Episode 6, Mike “Gabler” convinces the nearly merged tribe that Elie Scott went through his bag when the castaways were separated into three tribes. But is that true?
E! News

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
People

Saweetie Addresses Rumors About Past Flames on New Album The Single Life: 'Time for Me to Speak Up'

The rapper talked new music and her single status at "The Single Life Night," hosted with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie wants everyone to know she is a proud single woman. The rap star tells PEOPLE that her new album, The Single Life, is "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad." "I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up," Saweetie, 29,...
Los Angeles, CA
