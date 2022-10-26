TONIGHT: A grey and cloudy start to the day did turn brighter once we transitioned into the afternoon hours. It was cool and crisp to start with morning temperatures back in the mid to low 40s across the board. We did not warm up much though today, as we maxed out daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds stayed somewhat noticeable, blowing from the north/northeast around 5-10 mph. As we pushed through the afternoon and evening, near all the clouds cleared out with high pressure building in from the north. It was a nice afternoon to go for a brief walk, but it probably required a light jacket. Tonight, we will trend mainly clear with a few clouds increasing as we head into the morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 30s, meaning it will be a bit cold as you step outside tomorrow morning.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO