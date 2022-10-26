ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete

A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Can St. Pete lead the next revolution in local news?

After providing a free platform to catalyze discussions around local issues, Joe Hamilton, publisher of the St. Pete Catalyst, hopes a new, innovative startup will further evolve local news. Hamilton, also head of network for Cityverse, a virtual overlay for a physical city, told attendees at Thursday’s Innovation Gathering that...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County unveils latest Boley housing project

October 29, 2022 - After over two years of construction, Pinellas County and Boley Centers officials unveiled the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project to the public Friday. Located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg, the development provides 20 one-bedroom units to people in need. Boley Centers creates housing for the area’s homeless, veterans and those with mental disabilities, and built Butterfly Grove through city, county, state and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care funding. Early this month, county and organization officials also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Advanced manufacturing institute opens in St. Pete

The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, the nation’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence manufacturing innovation institute, has opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is a perfect fit for us, with the state’s focus on the manufacturing industry and the city’s emphasis on specialized manufacturing, much...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: St. Pete apartments sell; Gateway construction

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. A custom-built and LEED-certified home in the exclusive Snell Isle neighborhood is listed for sale with an asking price of $8.99 million. The 3,786-square-foot estate at 200 Brightwaters Blvd. NE has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The builder is the current homeowner,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Clearwater Dealership Employee Gave Herself $28,000 Bonus Arrested

She really thought she’d never get caught! A Clearwater woman working at Dimmitt Chevrolet on U.S. Hwy 19 was arrested after she gave herself over $28,000 in bonus money. Ariel Rutenbeck was one of two people who had access to the payroll system and after a payroll audit showed discrepancies in her checks they found out she was giving herself multiple unauthorized bonuses. In total she collected $28,179.22 between May 2020 and July 2022.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpeterising.com

23-story apartment tower Evo set to welcome downtown St. Pete renters

Evo, a 23-story, 220-unit apartment tower under construction at 334 2nd Avenue South, has progressed into the preleasing stage. Miami-based developer American Land Ventures proposed the project in 2016. It replaces a property, since demolished, that housed the controversial Onyx nightclub. American Land Ventures says Evo is on track to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
flcourier.com

Crisis center needs more help

TAMPA — The man on the phone is desperate. He’s struggling to get to work after a car accident. He’s thinking of walking into traffic to kill himself. Crisis counselor Ariana Diaz, 24, murmurs and reassures him, gently asking about his life: “What are some things that have brought you joy?”
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida

1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
995qyk.com

The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour

The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour. Every time McDonald’s brings back the McRib, it’s always for a limited time and fans rush out to get it. But they know it’s going to eventually come back. However, the McRib cult is getting a little nervous after the fast-food giant’s latest tweet.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward

A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

A decade in the making, region’s first bus rapid transit line debuts

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s new SunRunner route served more than 10,000 riders in its first four days of operation. Key takeaway: The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority's $44 million SunRunner bus rapid transit route debuted on Friday, Oct. 21, and 10,000 people used it over the next few days. Core...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

McKibbon Hospitality names new CEO, makes leadership changes

October 28, 2022 - McKibbon Hospitality, a Tampa-based leader in hotel development and management, announced the retirement of its three top executives, John McKibbon, Vann Herring and David Hughs. The three executives have brought a combined 94 years of service. “Following 30 years of milestones, achievements and partnership, we couldn’t be prouder to hand over the reins to our trusted next generation of McKibbon leaders,” John McKibbon said in the Friday news release. Randy Hassen succeeds Vann Herring and has been appointed as the new CEO while Bruce Baerwalde has been promoted to President and is responsible for driving peak performance in McKibbon’s portfolio of hotels and restaurants. “Randy and Bruce are exceptional leaders who have dedicated their 25-plus-year careers to McKibbon and serving others,” said Herring. “They have successfully and strategically guided the management company’s continued growth and evolution, navigating every challenge we’ve faced with determination and true leadership.” CFO Joe Taggart succeeds David Hughs and is now serving as the President of McKibbon Hotel Group, while continuing to oversee the financial well-being of all McKibbon entities. The release also noted that J.B. McKibbon IV has been named President of McKibbon Equities, a newly developed arm of the company responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties as well as the McKibbon Family Investment Fund.

