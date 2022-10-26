Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year
A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
Governor appoints two new judges for 7th Judicial District in Douglas County
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed new judges on Friday to fill two vacancies in the 7th Judicial District, which serves Douglas County. The new judges are Carl A. Folsom III and Catherine Theisen, both of Lawrence, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Folsom is an assistant...
Lawrence man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
Residents concerned LPD has ‘hands-off’ policy with homeless; police chief says that’s not policy but he’s concerned about rising tensions, talk of firearms
First, it was a man shouting a whole lot of expletives running from his vehicle parked near the Kansas River in downtown Lawrence. Next, it was the man sticking his head through the rolled-down car window of a woman who had stopped to have a conversation with another woman in the area.
Addressing homelessness will take more than increasing shelter’s capacity, commissioners told
A Douglas County leader says it’ll take more than just increasing capacity at the Lawrence Community Shelter to make a dent in homelessness in Lawrence, following recent calls from business owners and community members to boost capacity. Last Tuesday, a group of prominent downtown business owners signed a letter...
Letter to the editor: Lies endanger every citizen
When Derek Schmidt’s campaign jumped on the recent unproven article about Kansas funding a “drag show,” that was an error in judgment that anyone could make. When Schmidt pressed the story, even after it was publicly shown to be false, he became a liar. We elect such...
Your Turn: Why I’m voting yes on the Sheriff Preservation Amendment
I write this letter on behalf of myself and all sheriffs in the state, but mainly for any future sheriffs. As with any political issue and especially a constitutional amendment, I want everyone to vote for what they feel is best. But, even if you disagree with what I say or the points I make, I want you to cast your vote from a position of information and reality.
Republican Derek Schmidt aims his campaign for governor on inflation, schools and Joe Biden
Shawnee — When Derek Schmidt looks at Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, he sees Joe Biden. The Republican state attorney general argues to voters that if they’re fed up with inflation, they should elect him as governor and toss Kelly out. “She has chosen to side with the Biden...
Noted Ukrainian poet to speak in Lawrence
A prominent Ukrainian poet who recently performed with John Legend at the Grammy Awards is slated to appear in Lawrence soon. Lyuba Yakimchuk will present the Palij Lecture for the KU Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania St., in East Lawrence. The lecture, titled “Ball and Chain: Russian Culture Invasion of Ukraine,” is free and open to the public.
With only one organization signed up so far, city needs more volunteers to open emergency winter shelter
With only a month until it is scheduled to open its emergency cold-weather shelter, the City of Lawrence needs to find several dozen additional volunteers if the shelter is to open as planned. This is the second year the city plans to operate the Winter Emergency Shelter in the Community...
The story of Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter and her unapologetic, unrelenting game
Maybe you’ve watched her play and seen her lead the Jayhawks in scoring and make tough baskets at crucial moments. Maybe you’ve seen her competitiveness wash away every emotion from her face so there’s nothing left but a steely glare of intensity. Maybe you’ve seen her laugh...
Margie Wiseman
Funeral services for Margie E. Wiseman, 94, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died October 27, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
Lawrence native Steven Davis named new play by play voice of Kansas women’s basketball
Lawrence native and longtime broadcaster Steven Davis is joining the Kansas women’s basketball program as its play by play voice for the 2022-23 season. Davis replaces Jimmy Chavez, who called KU women’s games for the past seven seasons before moving to Omaha, Nebraska in August. The son of...
Firebirds fight but come up short at 6A state volleyball tourney
Just a few points made the difference between the Free State High volleyball team advancing to Saturday’s Class 6A state semifinals and going home on Friday from the state tourney in Salina. Seventh-seeded Free State finished the day 1-2 in pool play and came up short of advancing to...
Cole Keltner
Cole Michael Keltner, 24, Tonganoxie, KS. Funeral11 am Saturday 10/30/22 at Westside Family Church Leavenworth, KS Visitation at the church from 9-11 am. Burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Tonganoxie.
Upcoming events include trick-or-treating, Final Friday, Halloween parties and more
It’s an action-packed fall weekend with Lawrence’s monthly art walk, scary movies, jazz celebrations and Halloween-themed events for children and adults. • Not only is it Halloween weekend, it’s also Final Friday. Venues in this month’s art walk include: Edward Jones, 888 New Hampshire St., Suite C; SeedCo Studios, 840 Delaware St., #7; Phoenix Underground, 825 Massachusetts St.; Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania St.; Art Emergency, 721 E. Ninth St.; The Bourgeois Pig, 6 E. Ninth St.; Lucia, 1016 Massachusetts St.; and Great Blue Heron Outdoors, 823 Massachusetts St.
Choosing a primary care provider: It’s all ‘about your needs and comfort’
Going to the doctor can be as routine as getting an oil change or making a call to your family just to check in. Prevention often begins in your primary care office. LMH Health offers a diverse staff of primary care physicians to care for you throughout Lawrence and the surrounding area.
Lawrence High rolls to playoff victory over Wichita Heights
The Lawrence High football team rolled over Wichita Heights 48-13 in Round 1 of the Class 6A state playoffs on Friday night at LHS. Once again, the seventh-seeded Lions (6-3) rotated junior Tyson Grammer and sophomore Banks Bowen at quarterback, and those two combined to lead the Lions to 490 yards of total offense, including 290 on the ground, against the 10th-seeded Falcons. The teams traded scores early, but the Lions took a two-score lead at halftime and never looked back.
