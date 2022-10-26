ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Mom arrested for allegedly encouraging, joining school fight

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Miami-Dade, FL - A woman appeared in South Florida court on Tuesday after allegedly encouraging her son to fight another middle school student before joining the fight herself.

29-year-old Biance Maria Parilla was arrested after a fight at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in north Miami-Dade.

According to a Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrest report, Parilla was captured on cell phone video encouraging her son "to get out of the car and fight" a 13-year-old boy.

The two boys were captured on video fighting, before Parilla was filmed holding the boy by the jacket and hitting him in the face "multiple times."

Parilla was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Tuesday, a judge placed Parilla on house arrest following her bond hearing.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Schools says the students involved have been punished.

JayQ
3d ago

Something doesn't add up here. This fine woman looks like she enjoys country music and classical works like Beethoven and Mozart. The tattoo on her chest, obviously one of Michelangelo's unpublished works. Who could have foreseen this, outside of Nostradamus himself.

Reply(1)
7
Ronald Reagan
3d ago

only charge with misdemeanor contributing to delinquency of a minor... but, it said she hit the child... minor, not her kid... uhhhhmmmmm....

Reply(1)
3
