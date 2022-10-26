Mom arrested for allegedly encouraging, joining school fight

Miami-Dade, FL - A woman appeared in South Florida court on Tuesday after allegedly encouraging her son to fight another middle school student before joining the fight herself.

29-year-old Biance Maria Parilla was arrested after a fight at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in north Miami-Dade.

According to a Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrest report, Parilla was captured on cell phone video encouraging her son "to get out of the car and fight" a 13-year-old boy.

The two boys were captured on video fighting, before Parilla was filmed holding the boy by the jacket and hitting him in the face "multiple times."

Parilla was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Tuesday, a judge placed Parilla on house arrest following her bond hearing.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Schools says the students involved have been punished.