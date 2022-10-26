ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
msn.com

KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason

Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
ohmymag.co.uk

Subway’s new menu leaked online: Fans can’t keep calm about new items

With the winter months fast approaching, Subway is apparently cooking up some super delicious comfort foods and new sandwiches to keep fans wanting more. As reported by Mashed, a post came up on Reddit which apparently contains a leaked photo of the new additions to Subway UK's menu. The new items look so promising that it made a lot of Subway fans in the USA a tad bit envious of their British counterparts.
Delish

McDonald's Fans Can't Believe They're Only Just Discovering What's In The Sweet & Sour Sauce

Chances are, that if you're a lover of all things Macca's, then you're a lover of all things Macca's dips and sauces. Yep! No McDonald's meal (be it breakfast, lunch or dinner) is complete without a side of at least two trusty sauces. Whether it's ketchup, BBQ or – my favourite – sweet chilli, there's no way we're walking out of McDonald's leaving behind the very dips that make the meal, who's with us?
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The Hill

Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest

(NEXSTAR) — If you find yourself in a drive-thru lane at your favorite fast food joint, you probably expect a few things — good customer service, a short wait, an accurate order, and quality food. A new study has found some of America’s most popular fast food chains are better at delivering on those expectations than others.
OHIO STATE
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
Mashed

The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's

Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy