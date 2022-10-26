Read full article on original website
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch
Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2023, Kent County Tourism promoting other events to fill the gap
Firefly Music Festival announced on Twitter Thursday it will not return to Dover in 2023, but will instead be taking a break to "recharge" for 2024. "We'll be cherishing these moments until we reunite," Firefly Festival posted. "After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we've decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!"
Wilmington University introduces law school, applications for 2023-2024 school year open
Wilmington University is launching Delaware’s newest law school. Applications opened Thursday for the school’s first round of students, who will begin in the 2023-2024 school year at just $24,000 per year. It’s also offering part-time and night-time class options to make getting a law degree more accessible.
Races to Watch: 9th House District
The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District. Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley faces Democratic challenger, Terrell Williams. It's the fourth election in a row Hensley's faced a challenge. Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer...
Early voting begins: Dems urge voters to hit the polls
Starting Friday, Delawareans can have an early voting option for the first time in a general election. State and national Democratic officials gathered at Wilmington’s Riverfront Thursday to get out the vote. Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron said more than a dozen sites across the state will offer...
