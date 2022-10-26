Firefly Music Festival announced on Twitter Thursday it will not return to Dover in 2023, but will instead be taking a break to "recharge" for 2024. "We'll be cherishing these moments until we reunite," Firefly Festival posted. "After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we've decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!"

KENT COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO