KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular haunted house is returning for its’ third year over Halloween weekend. The house was built by the Tate family and has been in the works for the last few weeks. “We started building this particular setup in July this year, setting up in...
mynews4.com
Uninsured, at-risk children to receive free dental care for a day in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Give Kids a Smile Program will host its 11th annual event providing underprivileged children who are 18 years and younger with free dental treatment for a day. The event is happening at Truckee Meadows Community College Dental Clinic located at...
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
2news.com
Renown South Meadows Medical Center to Soon Open New Private Patient Rooms
You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms. It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses. The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month. These new patient rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
Nevada Appeal
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
mynews4.com
Washoe County services closed on October 28 to observe Nevada Day
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, October 28 to observe Nevada Day, the celebration of Nevada's statehood. The following offices and facilities will be closed:. Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. All...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Apartment on Park Street in Reno
Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an apartment on Park Street in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Mill Street and Wells Avenue. Fire crews tell us the fire was in one unit, between two walls. They say the fire was called...
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
mynews4.com
Man sentenced to prison after attempted robbery lead to deadly shooting at Reno bank
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a deadly attempted armed robbery at a Reno bank in 2020. Davion Simonton, 23, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he shot and killed 78-year-old Douglas Morrin in the Wells Fargo parking off Neil Road on Nov. 12, 2020.
KOLO TV Reno
Coalition Snow: “Far Out” concept store comes to the Reno Public Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tenant is at the Reno Public Market just in time for the winter season. Coalition Snow is the only women-owned and operated ski and snowboard company in the world. From a unique collection of skis and snowboards to outdoor and lifestyle goods, this new...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
