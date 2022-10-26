ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular haunted house is returning for its’ third year over Halloween weekend. The house was built by the Tate family and has been in the works for the last few weeks. “We started building this particular setup in July this year, setting up in...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Renown South Meadows Medical Center to Soon Open New Private Patient Rooms

You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms. It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses. The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month. These new patient rooms...
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option

Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe County services closed on October 28 to observe Nevada Day

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, October 28 to observe Nevada Day, the celebration of Nevada's statehood. The following offices and facilities will be closed:. Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. All...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views

CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Apartment on Park Street in Reno

Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an apartment on Park Street in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Mill Street and Wells Avenue. Fire crews tell us the fire was in one unit, between two walls. They say the fire was called...
RENO, NV
2news.com

List of Nevada Day Closures

- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Gardnerville Maverik back to square one

Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash

Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
RENO, NV

