Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Trying to Make Life ‘as Normal as Possible’ for Their Kids After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Many people seemed to be affected when Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8. The late monarch reigned for 70 years, so her death caused quite a commotion. In addition to her funeral, England also went through 10 days of mourning to commemorate the life of the queen. Additionally, thousands of people queued to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth for just a few seconds. But the royal family was perhaps the most affected by the queen’s death. Prince William , Kate Middleton , and their kids, in particular, have felt the immediate effects of their matriarch’s death.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Lous, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady / POOL / AF

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their kids were deeply affected by Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Prince William and Kate Middleton and two of their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte , all attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. However, the couple’s youngest son Prince Louis, was permitted to stay home due to his age. Considering Prince Louis is only 4 years old, it made sense for him not to attend. Of course, the services seemed difficult for the two older children as well. Fans of the royal family were devastated to see Princess Charlotte, who is 7, moved to tears at the service.

Kate is doing her best to provide normalcy for her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Adding to the stress of their great-grandmother’s death was the fact that all three children started a new school the week Queen Elizabeth died. To grapple with all these changes, Prince William and Kate have been trying to provide their kids with as much normalcy as possible. While speaking with OK , royal commentator Jennie Bond spoke about how the royal couple is faring in the aftermath of the family death.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton | Ashley Crowden/WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible,” Bond explained, referencing Kate. “After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.”

Prince William’s work schedule has increased now that he’s first in line for the throne

But while Prince William and Kate may be trying to provide normalcy for their kids, their own lives are much busier these days. Since Queen Elizabeth died, Prince William is now first in line for the throne should anything happen to his father, King Charles III. This means that the royal duties that are required of him and Kate have seen a tremendous uptick. Bond commented on this in the interview.

(L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“It’s been a brutal [work] schedule for William and Catherine, and they’ve got a very young family,” Bond shared. “I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let’s face it, it’s not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities.” Clearly, Prince William and Kate have a lot to adjust to. But time will likely help them find a new stasis.