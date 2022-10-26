Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Related
Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Status Of Injured David Krejci
The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath. Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
Yardbarker
Astros' Trey Mancini reveals why he's looking forward to playing in Philadelphia
Houston Astros outfielder and DH Trey Mancini just wants his life to be normal again. That means getting booed on the road. Fortunately for him, the Astros are playing the right team from the right city in the World Series for that to happen. Mancini has been one of the...
Yardbarker
UConn clamps down on Boston College 13-3
Freshman quarterback Zion Turner threw for a season-high 173 yards and a touchdown as UConn held off visiting Boston College in a 13-3 victory Saturday at East Hartford, Conn. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for 155 yards but was intercepted twice, including one in the end zone late in the second quarter. Jurkovec, who absorbed three of UConn's four sacks, also rushed 14 times for 29 yards before leaving with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
We have had some surprising results, as always, to start off the season, and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.
Yardbarker
What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker
Jabari Parker entered the NBA in 2014, touted as one of the best prospects from that year’s draft class. He was picked second by the Milwaukee Bucks, who hoped he would turn things around for the franchise. And while things did slowly change for the Bucks, it happened at the hands of another superstar.
Yardbarker
Trading Kevin Huerter is looking like a giant mistake
The Hawks won last night on the road in Detroit 118-113, moving them to 3-1 on the season. Things could be a lot worse record-wise, but as far as on-the-court performance, they’ve left a lot to be desired through four games. Fortunately, they’ve been the beneficiary of a soft schedule combined with their opponents dealing with injuries. But their success won’t continue with the way things are currently constructed.
Watch: Fan arrested for throwing cup of ice at Mavericks star Luka Doncic
With the Brooklyn Nets headed towards their third straight loss on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, one fan took out his frustrations by chucking a cup of ice in the direction of Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic. The spillage caused a delay in the action during overtime and ultimately led to the fan's arrest.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox World Series champion announces retirement
Holt, who is still only 34, last played for the Texas Rangers in 2021. He is best remembered for his time in Boston, where he played from 2013 to 2019. Holt was an All-Star in 2015 and won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. He also hit for the cycle twice during his career (including the only postseason cycle in MLB history).
Comments / 0