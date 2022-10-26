The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath. Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO