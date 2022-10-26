ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Status Of Injured David Krejci

The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath. Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

UConn clamps down on Boston College 13-3

Freshman quarterback Zion Turner threw for a season-high 173 yards and a touchdown as UConn held off visiting Boston College in a 13-3 victory Saturday at East Hartford, Conn. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for 155 yards but was intercepted twice, including one in the end zone late in the second quarter. Jurkovec, who absorbed three of UConn's four sacks, also rushed 14 times for 29 yards before leaving with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Yardbarker

What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker

Jabari Parker entered the NBA in 2014, touted as one of the best prospects from that year’s draft class. He was picked second by the Milwaukee Bucks, who hoped he would turn things around for the franchise. And while things did slowly change for the Bucks, it happened at the hands of another superstar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Trading Kevin Huerter is looking like a giant mistake

The Hawks won last night on the road in Detroit 118-113, moving them to 3-1 on the season. Things could be a lot worse record-wise, but as far as on-the-court performance, they’ve left a lot to be desired through four games. Fortunately, they’ve been the beneficiary of a soft schedule combined with their opponents dealing with injuries. But their success won’t continue with the way things are currently constructed.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox World Series champion announces retirement

Holt, who is still only 34, last played for the Texas Rangers in 2021. He is best remembered for his time in Boston, where he played from 2013 to 2019. Holt was an All-Star in 2015 and won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. He also hit for the cycle twice during his career (including the only postseason cycle in MLB history).
BOSTON, MA

