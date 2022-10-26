Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
Home belonging to family of 5 significantly damaged in Cherokee County fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A fire caused significant damage to the home of a family of five in Canton, according to Cherokee County fire officials. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. to a home on fire on Glen Echo Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home structure with extensive flames.
Monroe Local News
Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today
UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
Man killed in shootout with Hall deputy was driving stolen car, sheriff says
A man who was shot and killed after opening fire on a Hall County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night was driving a stolen car and had an active warrant for his arrest, officials said.
Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Complaint about armed robbery of $50 of marijuana, kidnapping and assault, elder abuse and a slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incident for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Piedmont...
Woman shot in head, killed at College Park gas station, police say
A woman was killed Friday morning in College Park after she was shot in the head at a gas station, police said.
accesswdun.com
Sheriff: Man shot, killed by Hall County deputy had active arrest warrant
The Gainesville man who was shot and killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday evening reportedly had active warrants out for his arrest and was standing next to a stolen vehicle at the time of the incident, according to authorities. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch released a statement Friday...
Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
Local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting a joint operation at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs, officials confirmed Friday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Hall County deputy 'called' to use deadly force when suspect's bullet hit magazine pouch
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said a deputy who shot and killed a suspect while investigating a suspicious car was authorized to shoot the man after nearly being hit by a bullet. The shooting happened in the evening on Oct. 25 at F. Gilmer Road near...
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
FOX Carolina
11 individuals arrested following investigation on drug, gang violence in GA county
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said 11 individuals were arrested following an investigation on drug and gang violence. According to the Sheriff’s Office, six search warrants were executed in Hart and Franklin Counties on Thursday, October 27 following the investigation. The following individuals...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
Deputy ‘an inch’ away from being killed before fatally shooting suspect, Hall sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch is releasing new details on a shooting involving a deputy that left a suspect dead. Couch says the deputy found a man and woman standing outside of a car that was blocking F. Gilmer Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
