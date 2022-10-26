ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Springs, MO

Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today

UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
