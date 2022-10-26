Special Representative McAuliffe’s Travel to Georgia and Indiana to Attend U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Roundtables and Visit Diplomacy Lab Programs at Kennesaw State and Purdue Universities

Read full article on original website
State law already clear on required vaccines
I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State University professor shares her experience of being one of the few professors of color on campus
People of color in the United States battle with racial discrimination daily. A person of color may notice how someone reacts when standing next to them on the elevator or how someone moves to the other side of the road before crossing paths on the same side of the street. People of color that battle with racial discrimination can struggle with poor mental health, according to Taylor and Francis Online.
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
Indiana GOP touts candidate's brief Army service in ads
INDIANAPOLIS — A new television ad introduces the Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office as “U.S. Army veteran Diego Morales,” while military records show he served less than four months of active service. A commercial that began airing this week and another that highlights Morales as...
readthereporter.com
Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers in talks to increase mental health funding
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they plan to work on legislation that would increase funding for mental health next session. Earlier this month, the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission issued a report saying the state needs to increase funding for mental health services by 60% over the next four years.
buildingindiana.com
Novolex Invests $10 Million in Indiana Recycling Expansion
Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it is investing $10 million to expand capacity to recycle plastic bags and other polyethylene film at its recycling facility in North Vernon, IN. The investment in mechanical recycling equipment will enable the plant to produce up to 28...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
This Fish Found in Indiana Waters Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of a Horror Movie
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
AES Indiana receiving more reports of scams, here's what to look out for
AES Indiana is sharing a message to their customers after they say they're seeing an increase in phone scams where callers claim to be from the company.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Lakefield Standard
Local FFA team strikes gold at nationals
The Jackson County Central FFA Chapter’s ag technology and mechanical systems team struck gold at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis this week. All four team members — Zachary Rasmussen, Joseph Mohr, Keenan Ambrose and Dan Stubbe — ranked gold individually to lead the team to a prestigious gold team ranking.
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
[Poll Results] The Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…
Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2022 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season. Here are the bands competing in semi-state on Saturday...
GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party
GARY, Ind. (AP) — After a lunchtime roundtable with Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green suggested she appreciated “serving alongside my peers.”. “Not my peers,” she quickly corrected. “I misspoke.”. Green isn’t their congressional colleague yet, but her...
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
