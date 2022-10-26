ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Elon Musk Joins Backlash Against Apple

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFHUq_0ingxx9y00

Elon Musk has never been a fan of Apple (AAPL) even though he uses the California giant's flagship product - his phone is an iPhone.

He never hid it, going so far as to suggest that Tesla's (TSLA) real rival is the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco.

In fact, Musk sees Apple as the obstacle in Tesla's road to the innovation throne. The tech tycoon considers his company to be the most innovative today. However, this title is often attributed to Apple.

There is thus a flavor of rivalry between the two companies even if Apple never speaks of Tesla. But Musk never misses an opportunity to criticize Apple. He has just proved it again by joining the voices denouncing the new decision of the Cupertino, California-based company.

Tim Cook's firm has just changed the terms of its App Store.

Apple Takes a Seat at the Table

Apple announced this week that users and advertisers must make an in-app purchase when they want to boost a post on apps like TikTok, Instagram (META) , Twitter (TWTR) , etc to give it more visibility.

"Digital purchases for content that is experienced or consumed in an app, including buying advertisements to display in the same app (such as sales of “boosts” for posts in a social media app) must use in-app purchase," Apple said in the update of the terms that you can read here.

Basically, advertisers and users will have to use Apple's system to buy boost for their social media posts. The problem is that Apple takes a commission of up to 30% on in-app purchases. In other words, the policy change allows Apple to take a portion of social media ad revenue.

The move also means that social media may increase boost fees to recover what Apple takes from them.

This change comes at a time when Apple is developing its own advertising platform which will allow it to boost its revenues.

The decision was sharply criticized on social networks where many users denounced Apple as a "monopoly."

Musk, who is expected to take ownership of Twitter by October 28, has added his voice to opponents of Apple's new policy. He thus commented on posts denouncing the decision.

"Apple is working so hard to protect their monopoly… i mean ecosystem," tweeted venture capitalist Bill Lee, who is an investor in Tesla, SpaceX, Musk's aerospace company, and also in the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange platform.

'Concerning'

He continued: "Charging 30% and forcing developers to adopt IAP is archaic."

This is where Musk chimed in.

"30% is a lot," the billionaire said.

Musk also commented on another highly critical Apple post by Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek.

"Apple continues to disadvantage competitors, and the impact is huge - on consumers, app developers, and now, authors and publishers," Ek lambasted. "Without policymakers taking action, nothing will change. I can’t be the only one who sees the absurdity."

"Concerning," the tech tycoon commented.

Besides Musk, Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has also been very critical of Apple. It's not really a surprise because Apple's move will eat away at a share of the social networking giant's revenue.

"Apple continues to evolve its policies to grow their own business while undercutting others in the digital economy," a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Apple previously said it didn’t take a share of developer advertising revenue, and now apparently changed its mind. We remain committed to offering small businesses simple ways to run ads and grow their businesses on our apps.”

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

But in a statement made to Bloomberg News, the company defended its decision.

"For many years now, the App Store guidelines have been clear that the sale of digital goods and services within an app must use in-app purchase," the iPhone maker said. "Boosting, which allows an individual or organization to pay to increase the reach of a post or profile, is a digital service - so of course in-app purchase is required. This has always been the case and there are many examples of apps that do it successfully."

Apple's decision creates yet another feud with Meta. The two Californian neighbors have a relationship fraught with tension. Apple recently took a swipe at Meta's ad revenue by giving iPhone owners control over which apps they allow to track their online movements. This move limits Meta's ability to offer targeted ads to users of its platforms.

Comments / 10

CaptainKirk
3d ago

It’s time for Republicans to regulate Apples monopoly. Democrats ain’t gonna do it since Apple donates huge to the campaigns.

Reply
2
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea

Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
Business Insider

At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'

Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Mark Zuckerberg...
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

 New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy