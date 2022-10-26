ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, MO

Comments / 2

Related
KTLO

Man who broke into vehicles and removed property sentenced

While people were inside a local theater watching a movie, two Mountain Home residents were going into multiple vehicles on the parking lot and stealing various items. One of the people involved, 34-year-old Dale Malcevicz, pled guilty to his charges stemming from the incident during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time

A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges Thursday

A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.
LICKING, MO
Kait 8

Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago. Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021. Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision...
SALEM, AR
KTLO

Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows

A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl

Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston police issue citations, make arrest

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Lora M. Shoemaker, 62, of 314 Bryan St. in Houston, was arrested Oct. 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. An officer made the arrest at...
HOUSTON, MO
Kait 8

Man killed in one-vehicle crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road and slammed into several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
OREGON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Doniphan man killed in early morning crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge

A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Kait 8

Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

One hunting trip leads to criminal charges in two counties

The second of two men from Clinton who managed to commit crimes in Baxter and Stone Counties on a single hunting trip, pled guilty to charges against him during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Sixty-one-year-old Danny Joe Bramblett was sentenced to six years probation. The other...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
howellcountynews.com

Glen Nelson Wake

Graveside services for Glen Nelson Wake, 76, Pottersville, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Old Horton Cemetery, Howell County, Missouri. He was born the son of the late Lewis Wake and Essie Collins Wake, on September 21, 1946 in Siloam Springs, Missouri and died October 25, 2022 in Pottersville, Missouri.
POTTERSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy