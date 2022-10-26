Read full article on original website
KTLO
Man who broke into vehicles and removed property sentenced
While people were inside a local theater watching a movie, two Mountain Home residents were going into multiple vehicles on the parking lot and stealing various items. One of the people involved, 34-year-old Dale Malcevicz, pled guilty to his charges stemming from the incident during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday.
KTLO
Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time
A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
KTLO
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges Thursday
A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.
KYTV
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County. Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
Kait 8
Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago. Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021. Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision...
KTLO
Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows
A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
UPDATE: Southern Mo. teen found safe after reported missing
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenage boy reported missing out of Ripley County.
houstonherald.com
Houston police issue citations, make arrest
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Lora M. Shoemaker, 62, of 314 Bryan St. in Houston, was arrested Oct. 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. An officer made the arrest at...
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
Kait 8
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road and slammed into several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
Missouri boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
An 8-year-old's lost balloons – and the envelope attached to them – couldn't have found a better place to land.
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
Kait 8
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
KTLO
Former BC Sheriff’s Office employee to plead to theft of public benefits charge
A former employee of the Baxter County Sheriff’s office charged with fraudulently drawing almost $31,000 in unemployment benefits while working appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. WORKING ON RESTITUTION. Her attorney, Justin Downum, asked the court for a continuance in his client’s case. He said she is prepared...
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
KTLO
One hunting trip leads to criminal charges in two counties
The second of two men from Clinton who managed to commit crimes in Baxter and Stone Counties on a single hunting trip, pled guilty to charges against him during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Sixty-one-year-old Danny Joe Bramblett was sentenced to six years probation. The other...
howellcountynews.com
Glen Nelson Wake
Graveside services for Glen Nelson Wake, 76, Pottersville, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Old Horton Cemetery, Howell County, Missouri. He was born the son of the late Lewis Wake and Essie Collins Wake, on September 21, 1946 in Siloam Springs, Missouri and died October 25, 2022 in Pottersville, Missouri.
