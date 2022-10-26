ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Starbucks Offers Steady Growth: Financial Adviser

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Independent financial adviser Mick Heyman has seen a lot of ups and downs in financial markets during his 40-plus years in the investment business.

But his style hasn’t changed much from a conservative, long-term, diversification focus. Looking at investments now, he sees several bargains in the stock market following its decline this year. That includes Starbucks (SBUX) .

Heyman also thinks investors should have bonds in their portfolio and has recently purchased short-term paper.

TheStreet spoke with Heyman recently about investments.

TheStreet.com: What’s your overall investment philosophy?

Heyman: I have a long-term focus. That can be five, 10, 30 years for some stocks, but only six months on occasion [if a fundamental problem arises for a stock.]

I like balanced positions for my clients, with some bonds in addition to stocks. For myself, back in the 1990s, when interest rates were 6% to 8%, I had 60% to 70% in bonds, because I was working for a stock firm. If it went out of business [because stocks plunged], I didn’t want my outside wealth to go down too.

Now I’m 50% bonds-50% stocks. I’m 64 and with my lifestyle, I don’t need that much equity exposure.

In terms of returns, my goal is to keep up with the market in bull periods and to outperform in bear markets.

TheStreet.com: Where do you think stocks are headed from here?

Heyman: We’re in the midst of a bear market. It’s probably not over yet, but I think we’re close to the worst of it. We got down about 25% from record highs for the S&P 500 in recent weeks. Maybe we’ll get back there, or go to the high 20s. But I don’t think it will get worse than that, and we’ll get little rallies. So we’ll probably have a choppy market.

Things won’t get much better until inflation gets under control. But I’m not worried about the economy. I think any recession will be mild. I don’t think Fed rate increases will be that harmful to the economy. Hopefully, inflation will come under control in 2023, maybe 3% to 5% [compared to 8% now].

This isn’t like the 1970s, which marked 20 to 30 years of rising inflation. I think inflation now is just a spike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPS9L_0ingx3Ft00
Independent financial adviser Mick Heyman likes one- and two-year Treasuries. Mick Heyman/TS

What are some of the stocks you’ve bought recently?

Cisco Systems (CSCO) , Cummins (CMI) , Starbucks, and UnitedHealth (UNH) .

They have good dividends for the most part, strong fundamentals, and their share prices are down only because of the market correction. Their earnings look good.

Cisco was ignored for many years. But it has steadied its earnings growth. I missed out on Starbucks’ big rise through the years. But that doesn’t mean you don’t make money buying it now. It still offers growth and stability.

With UnitedHealth, I also was late to the game, but the whole area [health insurance] is going great. UnitedHealth outperforms in down markets. It doesn’t have much yield [1.2%], but I feel like it’s just moving along long-term.

What’s your view of bonds?

I would still emphasize the role of bonds to protect capital and provide steady levels of income. People tend to forget that. Some investors are scraping for high yield. I don’t believe in that. If you want to take risk, go into stocks. Don’t take risk in your bond portfolio.

I would encourage people to buy individual bonds, rather than bond funds. It’s easy to buy one-to two-year Treasuries, where you’re now getting a 4.5% yield. If you hold them until maturity, you’ll get your money back. With a bond fund, you don’t know what they own and their maturities, and share prices will go down if rates rise.

What bonds are you buying now?

Mostly one- to two-year bonds and mostly Treasuries. The yield premium of brokered CDs and highly-rated corporate bonds compared to Treasuries isn’t high enough to justify the risk.

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Benzinga

How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
TheStreet

Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
AOL Corp

Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services

Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
TheStreet

Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield

People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
TheStreet

A Worrying Problem Emerges in the Auto Industry

The health of the economy is something to worry about. It may be one of the dominant issues on the minds of voters when they go to the polls in the coming weeks to vote in the midterm elections, according to opinion polls. The health of the economy is also...
Benzinga

Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
BBC

Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens

Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
TheStreet

Meta Stock Plunges, Faces $90 Billion Wipeout, After Grim Q3 Update

Meta Platforms (META) shares look set for their biggest single-day decline in nearly nine months after the social media group posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings and cautioned that its metaverse division would post deeper net losses over the coming year. Meta said it would "meaningfully" ramp-up investments in Reality Labs,...
TheStreet

Your Hotel Won't Cost Less Even if There is a Recession

We may enter a recession next year, according to some economic forecasters. Then again, we might not. Helpful, right?. In an effort to tame the effects of the worldwide covid-induced inflation, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are raising interest rates. Some analysts think this will result in job losses and a recession, pointing to the unpredictable stock market, particularly in the tech sector (which tends to ripple out to everything else, eventually). But other analysts aren’t so sure about that, and believe we might be able to skate by without too much damage to the economy.
TheStreet

Twitter Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's $100 Billion Net Worth Loss

Online advertising sluggishness, competition from TikTok, and increasing skepticism about the Metaverse led to a disappointing third-quarter earnings report Oct. 26 for Meta (META) . Shares closed Oct. 27 at $97.94, the lowest closing price for the stock since 2016. It was down 24.6% for the day. For the year,...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy