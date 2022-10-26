ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
TheConversationAU

Triumph, tragedy and climate change: telling the stories of the Sherpas of Everest

Few communities have enjoyed the collective fame and individual obscurity of the Sherpas. This minority group, living across the high-Himalaya border between Tibet (China) and Nepal, has become famous for its many world-class mountain climbers. Review: Sherpa: Stories of Life and Death From the Forgotten Guardians of Everest – Pradeep Bashyal, Ankit Babu Adhikari (Cassell) The Sherpas first developed this reputation when in 1953, Tenzing Norgay summitted the world’s tallest mountain with his friend Edmund Hillary. He knew the mountain as Chomolangma, the abode of a capricious goddess, Miyolangsangma. The world knows the same mountain as Everest. Since Norgay’s ascent, the...

