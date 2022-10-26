Few communities have enjoyed the collective fame and individual obscurity of the Sherpas. This minority group, living across the high-Himalaya border between Tibet (China) and Nepal, has become famous for its many world-class mountain climbers. Review: Sherpa: Stories of Life and Death From the Forgotten Guardians of Everest – Pradeep Bashyal, Ankit Babu Adhikari (Cassell) The Sherpas first developed this reputation when in 1953, Tenzing Norgay summitted the world’s tallest mountain with his friend Edmund Hillary. He knew the mountain as Chomolangma, the abode of a capricious goddess, Miyolangsangma. The world knows the same mountain as Everest. Since Norgay’s ascent, the...

