worldboxingnews.net

Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud

Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
ARIZONA STATE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status

It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
MMAmania.com

Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
ARIZONA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds

World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
MMAWeekly.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Officially Weigh-in | Video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva officially weighed in for their boxing match on Saturday on Friday in Glendale, Arizona. The weight limit for the boxing match is 187 pounds. Both men came in just under that mark. Paul tipped the scales at 186.5 pounds while Silva weighed in at 186.1. The event takes place on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'

Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis

Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Paul Outlasts Silva In Entertaining Main Event

Jake Paul pushed his undefeated boxing record to 6-0 last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., when “Problem Child” outlasted former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Paul was the aggressor in...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC vs. MMA: What’s the Difference?

The answer to the question, “what’s the difference between UFC and MMA?” is quite simple. MMA, which stands for Mixed Martial Arts, is a type of fighting sport. The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, is an organization that promotes MMA fights. In fact, the UFC is the biggest league in all mixed martial arts, earning over a billion dollars a year. The organization’s profits from pay-per-view revenue and UFC tickets are growing rapidly as the league continues to expand. Let’s take a deeper look at the history of MMA and the rise of the UFC. Where Did Mixed Martial Arts Begin? (Unsplash) Mixed martial...
COLORADO STATE

