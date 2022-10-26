Read full article on original website
Jake Paul fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from future fight
JAKE PAUL fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from a future fight. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona, in his first bout in ten months. And he has insisted it will be worth the wait as he plans to produce...
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul promises to ‘f—k up’ Anderson Silva in bizarre weigh ins outburst
Jake Paul has put himself in a dangerous mindset entering his main event showdown with Anderson Silva later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be Paul’s biggest boxing test to date and one he doesn’t plan on fumbling at the goal line.
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
Jake Paul says Dana White is the reason he is facing Anderson Silva after UFC boss ‘guaranteed’ he would’t accept fight
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
MMAmania.com
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
Sean O'Malley: If I lost to Petr Yan at UFC 280, people would have put a lot more respect on my name
Sean O'Malley thinks the judges scoring his fight against Petr Yan in his favor did him a disservice in a certain way. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defeated Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) by split decision this past Saturday at UFC 280 – a decision many thought was controversial.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones blasts Stipe Miocic for holding up UFC 282 super fight — ‘Sign the contract’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to (finally) make his heavyweight debut opposite former 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So what’s the hold up?. “I’m preparing to...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Officially Weigh-in | Video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva officially weighed in for their boxing match on Saturday on Friday in Glendale, Arizona. The weight limit for the boxing match is 187 pounds. Both men came in just under that mark. Paul tipped the scales at 186.5 pounds while Silva weighed in at 186.1. The event takes place on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'
Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis
Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Paul Outlasts Silva In Entertaining Main Event
Jake Paul pushed his undefeated boxing record to 6-0 last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., when “Problem Child” outlasted former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Paul was the aggressor in...
UFC vs. MMA: What’s the Difference?
The answer to the question, “what’s the difference between UFC and MMA?” is quite simple. MMA, which stands for Mixed Martial Arts, is a type of fighting sport. The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, is an organization that promotes MMA fights. In fact, the UFC is the biggest league in all mixed martial arts, earning over a billion dollars a year. The organization’s profits from pay-per-view revenue and UFC tickets are growing rapidly as the league continues to expand. Let’s take a deeper look at the history of MMA and the rise of the UFC. Where Did Mixed Martial Arts Begin? (Unsplash) Mixed martial...
VIDEO: Ex-UFC standout Uriah Hall's open workout ahead of pro boxing debut
GLENDALE, Ariz – Uriah Hall is back, but he won’t be stepping in the cage this time around. The former UFC middleweight contender returns to action this Saturday in a professional boxing match against ex-NFL standout Le’Veon Bell on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. On Wednesday, Hall showed his handy work during open workouts.
Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”
Henry Cejudo believes Alex Volkanovski needs more time to prepare for Islam Makachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 last Saturday night to capture the lightweight title with a second-round submission. Speaking at the post fight press conference, Makhachev said:. “I have a new...
